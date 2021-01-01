MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) – Russia started the new year under the impression of high corona death rates. In the capital, Moscow, the traditional fireworks display near the Kremlin took place at midnight. Otherwise, New Year’s Eve in Europe’s largest city was marked by Corona restrictions: bars and restaurants had been closed since 11 p.m., as were ice rinks. Security forces should prevent large crowds from pouring into Red Square. Mayor Sergej Sobyanin had urged the Muscovites to celebrate the popular New Year festival this year with close family members.

The gigantic empire has eleven time zones; in the far east of the country, the first Russians had already welcomed the New Year nine hours before Moscow. In his New Year’s address, Putin described 2020 as a difficult year for everyone: “It seems that the year that is coming to an end has taken on the burden of several years.” The pandemic will continue to be shaped by the pandemic in 2021, said the Kremlin chief: “The fight with it (the epidemic) does not stop for a minute.”

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Wednesday that more than 115,000 people had died from the virus in the country since the pandemic began. More than 27,700 new infections were registered within one day on Thursday alone./haw/DP/he