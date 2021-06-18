In the beginning, Paraguay It faced the coronavirus pandemic successfully, thanks to strict sanitary controls within the country and a system of sheltered shelters for those arriving from abroad.

Today however the situation is dramatic: the total number of infected last year, 10,000 patients, is a figure that at this time is reached every three days.

Paraguay has already exceeded 400,000 thousand infections and 11,000 deaths since March 2020. With these numbers, it becomes the country with the highest mortality in the region due to Covid.

“It is very worrying and alarming for us to have an average of 3,000 cases per day and 150 deaths per day,” Arturo Ojeda, executive director of the Red Cross, Paraguay, tells RFI.

“To the point that at one point we were the number one country in population-related mortality,” he remarks.

Hospitals are overwhelmed and oxygen is scarce, in addition to some medications.

An oxygen tube in a hospital in Asunción. Paraguay. In many hospitals, medicines for patients with coronavirus are not enough. Photo: BLOOMBERG

The risk of the holidays

“This is happening with the opening of the phases and activities,” says Ojeda.

“The contagion occurs by the reduction of the limitations and by the close contact between people. The Paraguayan is more relaxed. He continues to wash his hands, he goes with his mask on the street, but when he gets to a meeting, a barbecue, a house, he takes it off “, describes the expert.

The epidemiologist Tomás Mateo Balmelli indicated that “in January, an estimated 35,000 Paraguayans They went on vacation to Brazil and many of them acquired the different variants of the virus“more contagious.



A line of pregnant women waiting to be vaccinated against Covid, in front of a hospital in Asunción, Paraguay, days ago. Photo: EFE

Few vaccinations

For Balmelli, the government was wrong to “blindly trust” in the purchase of vaccines by the Covax system of the World Health Organization.

Given the delay in deliveries, Paraguay had to use donations from countries in America, Europe and Asia.

“We are behind schedule like most countries, due to the different government procurement mechanisms,” says Ojeda.

“To give you an idea, we have more vaccines by donations from other countries, than the reception of those that have been bought,” he adds.

So far Paraguay has received some 450,000 doses of the vaccine AstraZeneca / University of Oxford, 250,000 from china Sinopharm, 20,000 of Coronavac (also from China), 200,000 from India Covaxin, 100,000 of the American Modern and 40,000 of the Russian Sputnik-V.

According to official numbers, 6.7% of the population received the first dose of an anticovid vaccine and only 1.2% the two that ensure complete immunization.

Government alert

The Paraguayan Ministry of Health warned this Friday that the country “is leading the way these days” in the region in terms of mortality from covid per million inhabitants in recent weeks, with more than 11,000 deaths in a population of just over seven million inhabitants.

This was warned by the director of Health Surveillance, Guillermo Sequera, in the weekly press conference. “All the countries were at some point in the first place of mortality, the important thing is not to spend a lot of time there,” he clarified.

According to the Our World in Data portal of the University of Oxford, Paraguay is the second country in the list of deaths per million inhabitants in the last seven days, with 17.67 deaths per million, behind Suriname (12.66, although its population does not reach one million).

Sequera commented that in the last week there has been a fall in cases of 9%, although he insisted that it is still not possible to speak of a decrease, since this requires three consecutive weeks of decline.



Rows of cars and pedestrians to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, at an inoculation center in Villa Eslisa, Paraguay. Photo: AFP

At the moment, this reduction may be due to “a temporary situation” and “very circumstantial” causes, he said.

In fact, 93% of the country’s districts registered cases in the last week, and 128 of them remain at level 4, the highest for community circulation, which is why Sequera once again recommended limiting social gatherings.

“If we are not taking care of ourselves, there will be a massive contagion. You have to take care of yourself as if you were a carrier of the virus,” he recalled.

Record of infections

In recent weeks, Paraguay reached a record for infections and maximum deaths, with 149 deaths in one day, figures that Sequera sees as difficult to overcome.

The official predicted a “slightly calmer situation” from August, when the winter has passed and vaccination has advanced in more age groups.

Sequera called on the population to give themselves the injection, and gave as an example of the effectiveness of the vaccine the data of the vaccinated health personnel, with a decrease in cases two to three weeks after completing the two doses.

Source: Radio France Internationale, AFP and EFE

CB