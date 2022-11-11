Even announcing, this Friday (11), the easing of some measures, China goes against the grain of most large countries with the Covid Zero Policy. The Chinese Communist Party, chaired by Xi Jinping, has decided to maintain the restrictions despite the economic fallout. Most analysts now consider it impossible for China to reach its 5.5% growth target in 2022.

From now on, the quarantine period for Chinese and foreigners arriving from abroad is eight days, instead of ten days, with the first five days of quarantine having to be carried out in specialized centers or hotels, with accommodation and food costs at the expense of charge of the confined.

The country removed from the list of restrictions one of the measures related to international flights to China, which were canceled for a week or two in case of a high number of infected passengers on board on previous flights.

Another change is that travelers can only present one PCR test, instead of two, taken in the last 48 hours before travel.

“Stay at home”

By contrast, this week cities across China have imposed stricter prevention and control measures as the number of cases rises, albeit low by global standards. Authorities reported 10,535 new domestically transmitted cases on Thursday, the most since April 29, as Shanghai battled its most severe outbreak under strict lockdown.

The city of Guangzhou reported 2,824 new local cases on Thursday, the fourth day that infections surpassed 2,000. At least three of Guangzhou’s 11 districts have been subject to some form of restriction.

“Only one person in each household is allowed to buy daily necessities on a staggered schedule,” the district government said. All public transport in the region of 1.8 million people has been suspended and mandatory PCR tests will be administered to “all households and all individuals”, according to officials. The cities of Beijing, Zhengzhou and Chongqing also tightened the measures.