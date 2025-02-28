With Juventus and Chelsea, Conte was a master, and for the SSC Napoli we went back to the top of the table with the impulsive leader. Before the top game against his ex-club Inter, the question arises: does the 55-year-old manage sustainability this time?

In Naples, things usually take their own run, but will also follow March 1st in Campania on Saturday to February 28th. Fortunately, for the SSC Napoli, a month comes to an end, which has raised a few question marks at the club and the coach Antonio Conte, where there were previously exclamation marks. Three draws against Udinese and both clubs from Rome, a defeat at Lake Como, no victory, that is the somewhat sobering record of the youngest four weeks. It was more due to the weakening competitor Inter Milan that the championship did not decide in this phase. Inter has only one point ahead before the direct duel around the table leadership of Serie A on Saturday evening. Everything is still open to Contes Napoli, even after an annual start full of annoyances.