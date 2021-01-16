It is almost sung, if not definitely sung, that the Government will escape as one escaping from Covid-19 to a tough economic adjustment with the Monetary Fund, although some type of adjustment must be accepted because that is at the core of the IMF pacts. Those who say things like that also speak of a phenomenon typical of highly promoted negotiations from official offices but in fairly preliminary facts: that among front-line officials, little is known, yet, what they think of the Argentine strategy fund or what their backlash would be.

Predictable, the government’s position is a direct relative of the parliamentary elections in October and, above all, of the cross-over impact that the socio-economic situation may have on the result. To say crossed impact, that is, to one side or the other, means to speak of the Kirchnerist continuity and the time that would remain for the use of the power button, arbitrary and tailored to your needs.

The unknown that touches the IMF is called the United States, or the need to glimpse how the powerful North American director would vote in the Argentine case before moving any tab. And that, which would gather information about what Joe Biden thinks of government of Alberto Fernández-Cristina Kirchner, will begin to be revealed as of next Wednesday, when he assumes and when, in addition, indications emerge of how useful it was for Argentina to support his presidency and repudiate the violence of Donald Trump, in the OAS.

The president-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, takes office on Wednesday, January 20.

A consultant who went through the board of the Central Bank and went through similar experiences says, very specifically: “Going into default with the Fund would be catastrophic and to keep kicking forward a negotiation that we ourselves promoted would generate exchange rate shocks. But it should be clear that the IMF will not fix what we have messed up for years, nor will it order the things that we mess up every day. And also that, in some sense, it is counterproductive to have him in here and that he was rushed to knock on the door so soon. “

A sample of that dislocated world, where several commands coexist and no strategy orders, is that in the face of the increase in some foods, it is resolved to paralyze corn exports completely. Or that on the same day, with the argument of the sectoral crisis, a decree authorizes a 7% increase in the rates of prepaid medicine and, without any argument and signed by the same president, another decree erase the rise with a stroke of the pen. Or that, from one moment to the next, imports considered luxury are prohibited after they had not been for months and months.

Within that confusing universe, changing, we have a suspension of layoffs and a double compensation that many do not know if they are still in force, nor why they do not apply if they are still in force. We also have controlled or cared prices since the start of the new K era that, since the start of the new K era, have risen 57, 58, up to 64%. And we have a government that is horrified by macrista indebtedness and, without being horrified, pays rates of 16% in dollars -11 points more than Paraguay- to stop the parallel and not stop it.

Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner, together for the photo in a recent act.

Nothing exists there that can be assimilated to a true anti-inflation plan, to an articulated fiscal, monetary and exchange rate policy and even less to a development program. They abound, yes, improvisation, personal shorts, management deficits evident with a year managing and exits of the type I close everything without having previously worked on more elaborate and less draconian alternatives.

Worse, if you will, is that Carla vizzotti, the so-called Secretary of Access to Health in charge of the russian connection, would have announced a resounding change in the vaccination campaign and, behind the scenes, said the opposite: that there will be no change. In case a bit of serious context is needed, Covid-19 cases are already approaching two million and deaths are over 45 thousand.

The leap that contagions hit these days is instantly reminiscent of the hit that economic activity and unemployment suffered in the second quarter of the year. This is, 19% drop in GDP and 3.4 million jobs lost in just three months that explain, precisely, the heightened fear that Fernández caused by the second wave.

Alberto Fernández and the Secretary of Access to Health Carla Vizzotti, who stumbled during the week with her statements about the vaccination policy. Photo Marcelo Carroll)

Martín Guzmán, the Minister of Economy, feels an additional fear: that of being forced to replace the assistance programs for families and work or other similar ones, which he had taken out of the 2021 Budget and which last year cost the Treasury around $ 479,000 million. Thus, the powerful leg of the adjustment that was thought to offer the IMF would disappear.

Meanwhile, another key piece in the negotiations with the Fund still in limbo: the unfreezing of tariffs or, specifically, the magnitude by which electricity and gas will be increased. If instead of the 30% budgeted around 9% proposed by Cristina Kirchner, the counterpart will be a strong increase in energy subsidies, Long above the already long $ 400 billion that went off in 2020.

Martín Guzmán and Alberto Fernández, at the virtual summit of G-20 leaders, held at the end of November.

And what could be a fiscal exit with the many played in that way? The classic, always within reach, is another blow to public investment although it comes with a couple of contraindications. One is that the government was thinking of giving it a big boost to feed the economic recovery. Another, that from fall to fall the infrastructure creaks everywhere and it dislocates the most diverse productive activities: today state investment, which is all there is, does not even reach 1% of GDP, against the 2-odd of 2008-2011 and the 3.9% that averages in Latin America .

It’s more of the same, todelay plus decline, as an impressive fact sings: with the decline in 2020, the per capita GDP will have accumulated a drop of 18% in the last ten years. Another decade lost to Argentina’s account.

There is also a notorious, inevitable dose of deterioration of the real wage on this list: 32 consecutive months back and 22 percentage points below inflation, since 2018.

Another adjustment has just been riveted by the Government: there will be no compensation for retirements if they lose against prices, as they lost last year. Another adjustment, and another failed by the President: “I said that retirees were not going to lose any more against inflation and I fulfilled it; every retiree knows that I am not lying,” he said on January 3 before the 4% was known of the December index.

If it is for the inflation, we have bushy problem for a while. According to the specialists consulted by the Central Bank, it would continue to be installed in the 3-4% monthly zone until June and it would border 50% in the year, that is, 14 percentage points above 2020 and 21 more than the index projected in the 2021 National Budget.

And if it is difficult to find a piece of information that reinforces the electoral expectations of Kirchnerism, it is better not to look for it in the real economy. Private and even official forecasts say that in 2021 barely half the fall will recover of the 10-11% that there was last year and that only at the end of 2023 the total would have risen.

Conclusion: the economy would grow a round 0% during Alberto Fernández’s administration.