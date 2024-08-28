Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/28/2024 – 6:00

Santander Brasil CEO Mario Leão believes that Brazil has enormous potential to attract international capital with the cycle of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) that could begin next month.

“The potential for flow to Brazil is enormous,” said Leão, in a debate during a Santander event, which also brought together the president of BTG Pactual, Roberto Sallouti.

The president of Santander said that Brazil is very undervalued in the portfolios of international investors. Therefore, it could return to the radar, as things in the domestic market settle down, after a few tumultuous months in the first half of 2024. “Recent data shows a solid economy,” said Leão.

Leão stressed that part of the market sees the Fed cutting interest rates while the Central Bank will raise the Selic rate, but the Spanish bank’s view is that this will not be necessary in Brazil. “Our baseline scenario is not a rate hike by the Central Bank.”