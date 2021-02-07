Israel’s Third National Confinement began to relax despite the high rate of infections and with fear of a new peak, hoping that the advanced vaccination campaign will contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Despite strict restrictions, Israel posted the worst infection data in January –more than 10,000 daily– and deaths from covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, which forced him to extend this closure up to four times, relieved from today with a slow and cautious de-escalation.

Life returned to the streets with the suspension of restrictions movement of its citizens, who can already move away more than a kilometer from home, return to work centers without public and some personalized services, such as hairdressers.

The country was confined again on December 27 coinciding with the beginning of the vaccination campaign. It was the third time and without that between this closing and the second of September it had recovered its total social and economic activity since restaurants and places of leisure have been closed.

And so it will continue, because the de-escalation plan has not yet been finalized, and today only minimal restrictions were lifted, such as the reopening of nature reserves and national parks and pensions, as long as the people housed belong to the same family nucleus.

The port of Tel Aviv, with people enjoying the sun. Photo EFE

Still, some malls across the country defied partial closure, such as those of the Big Krayot group that has called the Sanitation restrictions “a hysterical agenda,” reported the Jerusalem Post.

The education system continues to be suspended and the Cabinet of Government will debate this afternoon if to allow and how the reactivation of preschool and part of primary.

The third wave remains uncontrolled in the country, according to Israeli authorities, by the new strains of coronavirus. Since last January 24, the only international airport in the country, Ben Gurion, has been practically closed to prevent the entry of mutations.

Prime Minister Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, has assured that 80% of morbidity in Israel comes from the British variant.

In addition, the constant violations of confinement by sectors of society confronted Netanyahu with his government partner, Beny Gantz, who demanded higher fines and greater intervention by the security forces to enforce the rules.

Mass funerals of the ultra-Orthodox community, when the Executive debated last week to extend the closure, they angered public opinion.

Despite the discrepancies, Israel today risked starting an insecure de-escalation, with a positivity rate above 9%, while Netanyahu urges the population to inoculate after a slowdown in the campaign.

Since last week, health mutuals vaccinate all citizens over 16 years of age. According to Health data, until today, 3,426,415 people, of about nine million inhabitants, have received the first dose and 2,015,108, the second.

Preliminary data from the Ministry of Health show a minimum number of infections -0.04% – one week after the second dose, and in this data the authorities trust to contain the spread of the virus.

The reproduction rate fell in January below one, the figure that guarantees that its expansion decreases, however it has once again exceeded this threshold, according to a report published today by the digital Ynet of the military intelligence working group that collaborates in the fight against the pandemic.

“More than ever, people need to show personal responsibility and abide by the regulations,” declared this section of the Army. The national coordinator of the pandemic, Nachman Ash, today expressed to this same medium his reservations about the de-escalation: “I am uneasy, we are leaving the confinement with a lot of morbidity “.

Source: EFE

PB