Investors withdrew R$28.8 billion in bonds from the program, the highest amount since 2021; paper sales slow down

Investors redeemed R$28.8 billion in bonds from the program Treasury Direct in 2023. Compared to 2022, the growth in cash withdrawals was 13.2%.

The numbers are from Ministry of Finance and are available on Open Data Portal of the federal government. The values ​​were corrected by IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index).

Treasury Direct redemptions in 2023 totaled the highest amount since 2020. Read below how the fund moved:

Tesouro Direto is an initiative of the National Treasury in partnership with the B3 for the sale of federal public bonds to individuals with income based on indicators, such as inflation and Selic (base interest rate).

Redemptions occur when customers want to get the money they invested before the bond matures. In practice, they withdraw money from the fund.

Sales in this modality slowed down. Investors purchased R$46.5 billion in Treasury bonds in 2023. Growth compared to the previous year was only 5%. From 2021 to 2022, it was more than 4 times higher (22.8%).

In recent years, the biggest drop in investments in the category occurred in 2020. That year, the central bank cut interest rates drastically to boost the economy during the pandemic.

Investors also pumped the brakes on bonds with yields linked to the Selic. The shares grew 16.6% in 2023. Despite being a positive balance, it is lower than the annual variation of 71.4% recorded in 2022.

As was the case for the entire Treasury Direct, the biggest drop in the purchase of modalities linked to the basic rate occurred in 2020.

Sales of treasures linked to other indicators took place in a variety of ways. read below

IPCA+ – sales totaled R$7.3 billion – down 29.5%;

IPCA+ with semi-annual interest – R$ 2.2 billion – decrease of 25.0%;

prefixed – R$ 1 billion – increase of 6.4%;

prefixed with semi-annual interest – R$ 1 billion – increase of 6.4%.

Securities linked to inflation decreased because there was a decline in the indicator in 2023. The securities became worth less.

Prefixed rates had a positive variation because this category has a fixed monthly rate. Buyers can now calculate how much they will receive when each paper matures and do not need to worry about market fluctuations.

The trend for the coming years is the weakening of the Treasury Direct. Inflation is expected to decline and the Selic will fall even further over the months.

Interest-related investments remained positive because the indicator remains at a relatively high level and the cuts only began in August, but the expectation is that the scenario will reverse in 2024.

It's a natural movement. O central bank cuts rates and bonds start to yield less. Investors migrate to lines with a greater possibility of return, such as the Stock Exchange.

Treasury resources are used to contribute to the payment of public debts. If the weakening is confirmed, revenue from the modality will fall.

The results also indicate that people needed to burn reserves to pay day-to-day expenses. They removed the money to use it in everyday life.

Furthermore, the numbers demonstrate that the Selic cuts affect the financial market more than the population.

Currently the Selic is at 11.75% per year. At the next committee meeting there should be a new cut of 0.5 percentage points.