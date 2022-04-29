It smells of Manzanilla and Fried Fish already in the Real of that Fair that starts in a few hours, this Saturday, and More than a thousand yellow fans take advantage of the 121 kilometers between Seville and Cádiz to try to spoil the start of the party in the middle of the miarms, which is what the Sevillians are called on the shore of La Caleta. Winning would mean a shot of vital oxygen for Sergio’s team, which two consecutive defeats at home (Betis and Athletic) condemn to continue suffering despite having taken an entire Camp Nou just a few days ago. Cádiz baptizes the day with just one point over the abyss, he will still have to row a lot to reach salvation (follow the match live on As.com).

A victory would give Sevilla half a ticket and a half for the Champions and it would also consolidate the aspirations of finishing second and playing in the Super Cup. Lopetegui does not have the injured Fernando, Rekik nor Martial, who may be joined by the Mexican Tecatito Corona, who has hardly trained in recent days. Rafa Mir is sanctioned. Suso, who was precisely trained in Cádiz, aims after many months in the infirmary to return to a call.

Sergio loses one of the fundamental pieces in the resurrection, Rubén Alcaraz, who will surely be replaced by Álex Fernández. In addition to the short physical distance, Cádiz and Sevilla are joined by footballers from the red and white past like the Black Shark, to which Nervión served as an unbeatable springboard.

In Nuevo Mirandilla they also militate the ex-sevillista Juan Cala y Salvi and San Emeterio, who played in the lower categories of the Nervión club. Surely the clearest links are the Dutchman Idrissi, whom Monchi has on loan at Cádiz since January, and especially the yellow president Manuel Vizcaino, basin confessed that he also served as deputy general manager at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.