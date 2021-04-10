With Facundo Campazzo starting for the third time in the NBA, the Denver Nuggets won this Friday with just enough against the San Antonio Spurs by 121-119 at Ball Arena and managed to reach his eighth win in a row in the regular phase of the most competitive basketball league in the world.

Faced with the loss of Jamal Murray due to an injury to his right knee, coach Michael Malone opted for the Argentine point guard for the second game in a row to start in the starting five. For his part, the Cordoba met the expectations added for his personal record one rebound, one steal, four assists and nine points (6/6 in free and 1/2 in triples) in 23 minutes of action on the court.

Although Denver was above the scoreboard at all times, at the end of the fourth quarter, those led by Gregg Popovich reacted and managed to be only one point behind the tie. With 10 seconds left and the position of the ball, the Spurs wasted the last play in their favor and the final result was 121-119.

Once again, the great figure of the Nuggets was the Serbian Nikola Jokic, who closed his roster with 26 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds in 38 minutes played. They also had a great performance Michael Porter Jr. (22 points) and Monté Morris (21).

In this way, Campazzo’s team won the third game of the season against the Spurs: the first was won by San Antonio in Texas by 119-109, while the second was for Denver by 109-96 last Wednesday.

While Malone’s men chain their eighth triumph in a row and establish themselves within the eight teams of the Western Conference that will advance to the postseason, the Spurs accumulate ten defeats in the last 12 games and at the moment they do not enter the classification.

Denver is fourth in the table with a record of 34 wins and 18 losses, above the Los Angeles Lakers (32-20) and below the Clippers (35-18).

The next challenge for the Cordovan will be this Sunday, when they face the Boston Celtics at the Ball Arena stadium from 4:00 p.m. (Argentine time). It broadcasts ESPN.