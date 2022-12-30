It is not the first time that Ilaria D’Amico has spoken of her sister Catia, but this time she did so by addressing her directly

The one lived in September 2020 by Ilaria D’amico, former sports journalist and current girlfriend of Gigi Buffon, was and still is a huge pain. Her sister Catia, after having struggled with a bad disease, passed away forever at the age of only 59. On several occasions Ilaria spoke about her, but this time she wanted to read her a very touching letter.

Credit: The Confession – NINE

The ordeal of D’Amico and her family began in January of 2019when his sister Catia12 years her senior, has discovered that she has a bad bad involving the intestine.

The relationship between the two was splendid and in the almost two years that followed, in pain, he did nothing but fortify himself again.

Then, in September 2020, all hopes of seeing her healthy again are gone off forever and Catia with them.

Ilaria, as well as her mother, lived a incalculable drama since. On several occasions he spoke about her as her sister and what she represented to her and her family.

I still can’t talk about her. It’s very complicated. She was a point of reference for me, the base to return to, we lived a life together and she shared it with me even the last part of the journey.

Thus, for example, he had told Verissimo in the last one February.

Ilaria D’Amico’s letter to her sister Catia

They have passed more than two years since the disappearance of Catia, but every time Ilaria D’Amico comes back to talk about her, it’s always a blow to the heart.

In recent days, the former journalist and life partner of the world champion Gigi Buffon was a guest on the program The Confession.

Credit: The Confession – NINE

In the long chat with the conductor Peter Gomez, the journalist is back again to talk about her mourning, but this time in a different way. She indeed has spoke directly with his Catia:

Dear Catia, we talk often and you know that the things I promised you… I talk to you so many times that I don’t need to make any further confessions. More often than not I ask you to take care of us, but know that I take care of us, and of her.

The episode will be aired tonight, Friday 30 December, on channel 9.