Almost half (48.3%) of Brazil’s exports come from agribusiness. It is not by chance that the country is among the leaders in the global market for agricultural products. In the first half of 2022, the sector’s international sales totaled US$ 79.32 billion, 29.4% more than in the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa). Even so, Brazilian agriculture faces limitations regarding logistical integration, a topic that was discussed on Monday (25), during the Global Agribusiness Forum (GAF 2022).

For Cargill’s South America Supply Chain director, Ricardo Nascimbeni, part of this fragility lies in the fact that the foreign trade chain has thousands of stakeholders. The advance in this integration involves technological development. “We have a lot of technology in the field, but not on the end-to-end logistics path,” he said. According to the executive, it is necessary to speed up the process of digitization of agriculture, as the implementation of solutions is not immediate. “And time is passing.”

The logistics director of the Brazilian Association of Producers and Exporters of Fruits and Derivatives (Abrafrutas), Alexandre Duarte, presented two examples that illustrate this scenario well. The first is that some markets do not accept to receive food by air transport, due to pollution caused by planes, a situation that can be reversed with the use of more sustainable fuels, or Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

The second is the impact of the fight against drugs at airports on fruit exports. “This action needs to be carried out, but it could use some technology that avoids tampering with the goods,” said Duarte. The director of Abrafrutas showed images of boxes that were removed from loading and spread across the floor of the cargo sector for inspection.

For the president of the Brazilian Association of Cotton Producers (Abrapa), Julio Busato, who mediated the conversation, even due to the particularities of each agribusiness segment, the way out to speed up the pace is to work through the entities that represent the production chains with the logistics sector and the government, which according to him does not keep up with the speed of agriculture in the advancement of exports. “We must unite with the government to find solutions, as we know what our difficulties are,” he said.