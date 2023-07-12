Jalisco.- At least three people dead and others 10 woundsis the preliminary balance of an attack with explosives against elements of the State Prosecutor’s Office and the Municipal police of Tlajomulco de Zunigathis Tuesday night.

It was commented that the events occurred in the Larios neighborhood, in Tlajomulco de Zuniga. It would be like 6:45 p.m.

“Tonight, personnel from the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office and the Tlajomulco Police suffered a cowardly attack with explosive deviceswhich preliminarily caused the death of three colleagues from the municipal police and the Prosecutor’s Officeas well as 10 people injured“, wrote the Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaroin social networks.

“This is an unprecedented event that shows what these groups are capable of organized crime. This attack also represents a challenge against the Mexican State as a whole,” he stressed.

Medical services personnel arrived at the site and took the injured to hospitals. See also 'Bernard's Last Day'