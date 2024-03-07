Patients who took an experimental slimming pill from the Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk lost an average of 13 percent body weight in twelve weeks. This is evident from the first test results that the pharmaceutical giant released on Thursday. “The developments are promising.”
Sanne Schelfaut
Latest update:
07-03-24, 20:14
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#experimental #slimming #pill #patients #39lost #average #percent #body #weight #twelve #weeks39
Leave a Reply