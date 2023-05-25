Collegiate will elect president and will be composed of 16 senators and 16 deputies with the same number of alternates

The CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry), which will investigate the acts of the January 8th will be installed this Thursday (May 25, 2023) with the election of the president and deputy of the collegiate. The meeting is scheduled for 9 am.

The committee will have members from both legislative houses. It will be composed of 16 deputies and 16 titular senators, with an equal number of substitutes. The commission was formally created on April 26 with the reading your opening order in session of Congress. Of the 32 seats, the government must have at least 18 seats, and the opposition, 9.

the deputy Arthur Maia (União Brasil-BA) is the name most quoted to chair the collegiate. The latest nominations were made by the Senate’s MDB on Wednesday night (May 24).

Names include congressmen known for holding debates in the legislature, such as great malta (PL-ES), Soraya Thronicke (Brazil-MS Union), Damares Alves (Republicans-DF), Omar Aziz (PSD-AM) and Jandira Feghali (PC do B-RJ).

like the Power360 showed, in the choice of members, the government prioritized diversity in the composition. Planalto also indicated a preference for congressmen with media visibility, combative positions and experience in the Legislative.

This is because politicians with this profile, in general, have reach and repercussions on social networks, where the government and the opposition must dispute which narrative will prevail.

GOVERNMENT WAS AGAINST

Between holders and substitutes, opponents of the government of Squid (PT) add up to most of the given names. The CPI’s request was shelved, initially, because government officials and allies were against the installation of a CPI to investigate the invasions, considering that this would be a way to wear down the Executive.

The situation changed, and the installation became inevitable when images of the former head of the GSI (Institutional Security Office), Gonçalves Dias, in which he appears inside the Plateau on the day of the invasion walking among the vandals and apparently not acting to stop the depredations.

On the same date, Gen. he requested resignation. The decision was taken by Gonçalves Dias after a meeting with President Lula, the Vice President and Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), in addition to ministers Flavio Dino (Justice), Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations), Paulo Pimenta (Secom) and Rui Costa (Civil House).

The government needed to modulate the discourse. On April 20, Minister Padilha stated that there would be “clash” and political confrontation of the government in Congress if the CPI were installed. In a meeting with government leaders, Padilha said support for the commission’s work had been agreed.

GOVERNMENT X OPPOSITION

To combat the anti-Lula narrative, the government will bet on linking members and supporters of the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) as the promoters and/or financiers of the events of the 8th of January.

The opposition, in turn, will try to demonstrate that there was incompetence on the part of the Lula government, especially the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino. The Ministry of Justice has constitutional power to summon the National Force, which receives contingents of PMs (Military Police) from the States. Dino only made the call early Saturday night, on January 7, 2023, on the eve of the acts.

On the morning of Sunday, January 8, when it was clear the risk that there would be with the arrival of 100 buses in Brasília, no more effective attitude was taken by Dino or by the GSI (Institutional Security Office), as well as by the CMP (Military Command of the Plateau). The minister alleges that competence rests with the government of the Federal District and its police forces.

COVID CPI

Opposition deputies are betting on the strategy that the CPI of January 8 has the same effect as the CPI of Covid had in the government of Bolsonaro with wear and tear in the Executive’s popularity.

The commission, however, is not the only bet of the anti-Lula group. The CPI of the MST (Movimento dos Trabalhadores Rurais Sem Terra) in the Chamber has also been used to target the government.

A Pandemic CPI it was the last great collegiate of parliamentary inquiry. He investigated actions and omissions of the federal government at the time, commanded by Bolsonaro, in facing the health crisis. O final report of the collegiate was closed with 1,299 pages and suggested the indictment of 78 people and 2 companies.

Former President Bolsonaro was indicted for 9 crimes ranging from common crimes, provided for in the Penal Code, to crimes of responsibility, according to the Impeachment Law. There is also mention of crimes against humanity, according to the Rome Statute, of the ICC (International Criminal Court), in The Hague.