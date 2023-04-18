The presidential elections in Paraguay will be held on the 30th and, in the final stretch of the campaign, the result is unpredictable.

The two candidates leading the polls are Santiago Peña, of the conservative Partido Colorado (caption of the current president, Mario Abdo Benítez), and Efraín Alegre, of the Liberal Radical Autêntico Party, which heads a coalition ranging from center-left to center-right. .

Historically unreliable, the most recent electoral polls in Paraguay show mixed results, according to the institute.

In the surveys led by Peña, there are cases in which the advantage of the official candidate is more than 20 percentage points, such as those of the Grau and Multitarget institutes, while in the polls in which Alegre takes advantage, the greatest gap he boasted was five points, in a survey by the Datos institute.

Two recurrent subjects in the campaign have been negotiations with Brazil for the renewal of the so-called Annex C of the Itaipu hydroelectric power plant treaty, which should be reviewed by August, and the possibility that Paraguay, one of the 13 countries that maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan, break with Taipei – a change promised by Alegre, but denied by Peña.

However, the theme that has dominated the last few weeks has been corruption. Peña was Minister of Finance between 2015 and 2017, in the government of Horácio Cartes, who is his political godfather – to the point of having imposed his name in the primaries of the Colorado Party, last year.

However, Cartes fell out of favor when he was accused by the United States of smuggling cigarettes, money laundering and financing groups considered terrorists by the White House, such as Hezbollah. The former president had his name included on the list of people who cannot enter the United States or do business with companies in the world’s largest economy.

Paraguay’s current vice president, Hugo Velázquez, has also been sanctioned by the United States on corruption charges.

For experts, the scandals involving big names in the Colorado Party threaten the political hegemony of the party, which since 1948 has only stopped occupying the Paraguayan presidency during the governments of Fernando Lugo (2008-2012) and Federico Franco (2012-2013).

In an interview with El País, historian Milda Rivarola said that the electoral scenario “has changed drastically” due to the accusations against Cartes and that this factor and the lack of reliable polls make colorado leaders have the greatest “fear” before an election presidential since 2008, when leftist Lugo won.

“For them, it was an unforeseen event, the Colorado Party never thought that the US government would go this far. Cartes has a sword of Damocles around his neck. He can be extradited at any time”, argued Rivarola.

“Now he is a scared person and they [Estados Unidos] they hit him at the center of his political power, which is money. There are color leaders who already talk about the risk that Cartes represents for the results

[eleitorais]”, he added.

However, the Colorado Party is trying to fight back on this front: last week, a party senator, Mario Martín Arévalo, filed a complaint with the Paraguayan Attorney General’s Office for the alleged embezzlement of around US$37 million during Efraín Alegre’s tenure at the helm. of the Ministry of Public Works and Communications, between 2008 and 2011.

Amidst this political firefight, it remains to be seen who will be able to convince more Paraguayan voters that the other side is more corrupt.

In an interview with the Argentine website Infobae, political consultant Luis Toty Medina argued that the focus on corruption could even benefit Peña, because, as a candidate for the party that has governed Paraguay almost without interruption for more than 70 years, dissatisfaction with the problems of the country may fall on your candidacy.

However, a debate centered on corruption tends to wear down both sides in the dispute. “Everything good and bad [no Paraguai] it is due to the Colorado Party,” explained Medina. “But when the discussion focuses on corruption, the party distributes its burden, and the population assumes it as part of the national political panorama”, she justified.