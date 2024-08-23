Chihuahua.– According to legal criteria, the arrest of Javier Corral in Mexico City would have been legal, since there was a collaboration agreement between the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of Chihuahua and the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City, said Alejandro Domínguez, state president of the PRI.

Regarding Corral Jurado’s arguments that his presumption of innocence has been violated, Domínguez considered that the former president at the time committed actions that did violate the presumption of innocence of several defendants, such as the publication of billboards in which he claimed the guilt of those persecuted during his government.

“Equally, crying is cowardice, I believe, because the former governor, Corral, I say this with great responsibility and what I have seen in the media… complains about some circumstances that he says were done to him, when he did worse things than what he says they are doing to him,” declared the PRI member, repeating the quote from the Chihuahua thinker Artemio Iglesias.

From a neutral position, he said, the complaint filed by Corral against Governor María Eugenia Campos and Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Abelardo Valenzuela is made through technical-legal errors because it is an autonomous Prosecutor’s Office.

“What does the governor have to do with this if it is an autonomous Prosecutor’s Office, which was elected by the Congress of Chihuahua? She should have reported it to Congress or to the legislators because they are the creators of this figure of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office,” he concluded.

