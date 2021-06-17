A two-year period is ready for Ringhio at the Spurs, Commisso calls Platek to free the coach. Alternatively, Fonseca and Liverani were also probed

A statement of a few lines to close a marriage that lasted a few days. “ACF Fiorentina and Mr. Rino Gattuso have decided not to follow up on the previous agreements and therefore not to start the next sporting season together”. Not a word more so as not to betray the confidentiality agreement stipulated by the parties at the time of signing the two-year contract.

No explanation, then. Only rumors. The purple club would have opted for a divorce from Gattuso due to the too intrusive presence of Jorge Mendes, manager of the coach and some of the players (in particular Oliveira) that Rino had requested. Commisso, who has long ago decided to break with a certain type of figure, would have considered the commissions that Mendes would have asked for to close some operations expensive. Different, of course, is the version of Gattuso who would have read in the sudden attack on his manager the attempt to justify in the eyes of the fans the impossibility of closing market negotiations of a certain level. Not only. When Rino was at Milan, Andre Silva of the Mendes team was sold and in his time at Napoli, Ghoulam, another protege of the Portuguese prosecutor, rarely found space. Some questions remain suspended in the air: before signing the two-year contract with Gattuso, Fiorentina had not dealt with Rino and his manager Mendes on the whole? And given that all the market issues had been addressed, what has changed to reach such a profound tear?

Meanwhile, of course, Fiorentina is looking for the new coach. Before focusing on Gattuso, the purple management had framed four figures: Rino, of course, Juric, Fonseca and Italiano. And the Spezia coach was the focus of Fiorentina’s attention right up to the end. For three reasons: 1) his technical preparation, 2) the ability to save La Spezia by offering a fun and quality football, 3) age. Commisso had repeatedly said he wanted to entrust the new ambitious viola project to a young coach. Gattuso was fine. But the identikit of the President also goes well with Italian.

Fiorentina immediately set to work to see if there is the possibility of hiring the coach from Spezia. Italian has just signed a new contract with the Ligurian club owned by the American entrepreneur Robert Platek. The agreement also includes a single-digit release clause. Commisso is said to have personally contacted Platek to get the green light for the technician. And it seems that the two staff are at work to see if there are any technical counterparts that Fiorentina could put on the table for Italian. Last year the purple club had already turned on loan to Spezia Saponara who then was a great protagonist in the Ligurian team in achieving salvation.

Italian is the first choice. But as a precaution, Fiorentina is also monitoring Paulo Fonseca. The Portuguese coach (who, however, has no connection with Mendes) was definitely one step away from the agreement with Tottenham. But the negotiation, in the last few hours, would have stalled. Fonseca is certainly a figure that interests Fiorentina. How very interesting is Fabio Liverani who would have already had some contact with the purple management. And Gattuso? Just Rino could land on the Tottenham bench, the club where former Juve Fabio Paratici went. A two-year contract would be ready for Gattuso. Nothing strange, we are talking about a growing manager.

The divorce from Gattuso reopens the chapter linked to Franck Ribery. Rino had decided not to confirm the French because it did not go well with his tactical idea. And this despite the repeated appeals of the French champion who, in order to renew his contract with the Viola club, would be willing to halve his salary. And in the last few hours the club has returned to the office (22 million negotiation) to try to bring Nico Gonzalez, star of Stuttgart thanks to the work of the newcomer Burdisso.

Finally we are moving towards the divorce between Fiorentina and Giancarlo Antognoni. For the moment Joe Barone has no intention of changing the proposal, which is really embarrassing from a professional point of view, which was made at the purple flag.

