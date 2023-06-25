He Monterrey Soccer Club continues in search of a luxury reinforcement from European football. The names of Lucas Moura and Isco for the team led by the Argentine Fernando Ortizand now the name of Oliver Torresplayer of the most recent Europa League champion, Sevilla.
According to different media, the Monterrey team is asking about the Spanish Oliver Torres. They affirm that talks have been held between the two clubs, but one of the problems that have stalled the negotiations is that the Spanish player wants more money than what the Gang is offering.
Oliver Torres He is attached to Sevilla until the summer of 2024 and has an annual salary of €2.3 million. The Spanish player, who will be 29 years old in November, is valued at €9 millionaccording to transfer markt.
Torres made his debut in the Spanish La Liga with Atlético de Madrid in the 2012-13 season where he played 10 games in total (8 in the league and two in the Copa del Rey). Later he was part of Villarreal’s squad the following season and later emigrated to Portuguese soccer to play with him. Porto.
In 2019-20 he was hired by Sevilla where he has established himself to date. In the last season he played 44 games between LaLiga, Copa del Rey and the Europa League, started 38, scored three goals and assisted on three other occasions.
