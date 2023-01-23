With enthusiasm it was officially presented today Jhon Durán as reinforcement of Aston Villa. The striker, who will wear the number 22 shirt, visited the club’s facilities, especially Villa Park, where he was received with a video of his compatriot and former player of the same Premier League team, Juan Pablo Ángel.

(Also: Jhon Jader Durán has a new team: he is going to the Premier League).

The 19-year-old player was surprised by the surprise, as only three Colombians have worn the Aston Villa colours: Durán, Ángel and also Carlos ‘La Roca’ Sánchez.

In the emotional video, coffee grower Juan Pablo Ángel gave him words of support and he remembered the times when he was a player on the same team:

“Jhon Jáder, brother, it is a great pleasure for me to welcome you to your new home. There, in that place where you are sitting, in the Holte End, I have some of the best memories of my career. Every time he scored a goal, see the happy expression of each one of those fans. We Aston Villa fans love all those players who have class but we adore all those who play with passionwith tenacity, those who shed every last drop of sweat for this club”.

(Read: Jhon Jáder Durán, with his shirt on, sends a message to the sub-20).

The video ended with more words of encouragement and a call to leave everything on the field, for him and for all the fans:

“You have all the qualities, footballing and technical, to mark a great story, not only in this club but in the league you have just joined. On behalf of all the Aston Villa fans, I wish you the best, may you be full of success, that you fill us with happiness. From day one, the Aston Villa fans made me feel at home and always expressed their affection to this day. And I’m absolutely sure it’s going to be the same for you. Welcome home, brother, here to Villa Park. Up the Villa!”.

Durán reaches the list of the English team with a transfer that exceeded the 18 million dollars.

More news:

Nairo Quintana’s father speaks out for “intentions” to retire from cycling

Dani Alves’ wife collapses: heartbreaking message after prison change

Matías Mier forgets Melissa Martínez: controversial celebration in Indonesia