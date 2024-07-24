Since Biden dropped out of the race, references to the Democratic candidate have been associated with cultural elements linked to Generation Z.

The Democratic Party’s campaign for US President is riding high on the success of Kamala Harris on the internet to reach younger voters, who could be decisive in the November 5 election.

After securing the support of more delegates than necessary to be nominated and inheriting millions of dollars raised by the Biden-Harris campaign, the US vice president is expected to be confirmed as the Democratic candidate for the White House by August 7. The official announcement, however, will take place at the party’s convention, which will take place from August 19 to 22.

The turnaround in the campaign began when British singer Charli XCX posted, on Monday (22.Jul), “Kamala is a brat” at the X (ex-Twitter). The post was made 1 day after US President Joe Biden announced that he would not run for re-election.

In addition to being the title of Charli XCX’s latest album, in free translation from English, “brat” means something like “brat” or “spoiled child”. The term, however, is treated by the singer as a concept, which refers to something young and irreverent.

“You’re like that girl who’s a little rowdy, likes to party and sometimes says some stupid things.”, explained the British woman in a video shared on TikTok. “Who feels like herself, but maybe also has a meltdown. But she kind of has fun with it, she’s very honest, very direct. A little volatile. Like, she does stupid things. But she’s a brat. You’re a brat. That’s a brat.”, he added.

The Democratic campaign is taking advantage of Kamala becoming a meme to promote her on social media. Xthe lime green color used by the pop artist is also on the pre-candidate’s profile. The account was called “Kamala HQ”.

Another meme reference that was adopted by the campaign is a video in which the vice president talks about her childhood and mentions her mother: “Do you think you just fell out of a coconut tree?”, he says laughing. That’s why the coconut emoji ended up becoming an unofficial symbol of the campaign. It was even used by Democratic politicians who announced their support for Kamala in the Xlike Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

It is still unclear what benefits cultural references linked to Generation Z can bring to the vice president in the electoral dispute against the former president. Donald Trump (Republican Party). For now, what we can observe is the rapid growth of accounts linked to Kamala on social media.

The campaign profiles of the Democratic pre-candidate in X and in the TikTok reached about 1.1 million followers each this week. One video with the song “Femininemenon”by Chappell Roan, has reached 31.5 million views on TikTok and 1.2 million on X. The hashtag #kamalaharris is also trending.

To the GuardianGevin Reynolds, Kamala’s former speechwriter, assessed the campaign strategy as “extremely intelligent”, as it shows “rand recognition of the importance of young voters to winning in November and a commitment to reaching them where they are”.

According to the Democratic influencer Chris Mowreyyoung people were not motivated to vote for Biden or Trump. Kamala’s entry into the race and the campaign’s use of young references, however, could bring these voters closer, who “vote much more based on personality and ‘vibe’”, Mowrey told Reuters.

Read more: