Her Excellency Sharon Dijksma, Mayor of Utrecht, Netherlands, and His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, inaugurated the first smart police station in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, “SPS Utrecht”, following the great and distinguished success of the UAE experience represented by smart police stations, and their provision of security services without human intervention.

The launch was attended by Rob van Bree, Police Commander for National Investigations and Special Operations at the Dutch National Police, Yolanda Albers, Operations Manager for the Eastern Netherlands Region and National Police Services Officer, and His Excellency Ali Saeed Al Shehhi, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. to the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The launch of the center is the culmination of the efforts, strategic partnerships and joint cooperation between the UAE and the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and contributes to achieving the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, in achieving common interests and supporting efforts to consolidate security and stability in the two friendly countries, and in line with the directives of Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, to exchange expertise and experiences with various security agencies.

The launch of the “SPS Utrecht” center is considered the second global experiment to apply the Dubai Police innovation in smart police stations after the establishment of the first smart police station in the Republic of Serbia last year 2023.

This launch comes after meetings and discussions between Dubai Police and the Dutch Police on ways to enhance cooperation and integration in the police, security and crime-fighting fields, and to consolidate security and police expertise and practices between the two sides.

SPS Utrecht serves the city’s residents as it is located in a very vital area represented by the historic Utrecht Central Station located in the city center, which contributes to serving a large number of residents of the area, travelers and commuters through the city from various neighboring cities.

“During my visit to Dubai last year, I saw how innovation can make the work of officers easier in the region. The new smart police station in the city centre will make the process of registering reports or reporting a crime much faster. I am proud that, in cooperation with the police, we have succeeded and made efforts to implement this concept in Utrecht,” said Her Excellency Sharon Dijksma.

For her part, Yolanda Albers, Operations Manager for the Eastern Netherlands Region and National Police Services Officer, confirmed that the opening of the Smart Police Station in Utrecht is the result of cooperation with Dubai Police to exchange knowledge, experiences and expertise. She said: “We look forward to continuing our cooperation, which will allow us to learn from each other in common professional fields, and will benefit society in our two countries.”

His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri stressed that this launch comes in line with the UAE’s strategic directions to strengthen international relations and consolidate partnerships with various security agencies around the world, noting that the “SPS Utrecht” Center is the second smart police center in the world within two years after the launch of a smart police center in Serbia, which confirms the success of the unique and pioneering experience of the UAE and the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Dubai Police, in accordance with the vision of the wise leadership of the UAE.

He pointed out that the Dubai Police General Command, in its strategic directions and objectives, works to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, in transferring successful government experiences to various countries around the world, as His Highness said: “The UAE adopts and pursues purposeful cooperation and integration to serve humanity and the good of peoples in its relations with the world, and believes in the importance of sharing successful experiences and models in the work of governments, which contributes to the advancement of the prosperity of peoples.”

His Excellency added that the launch of “SPS Utrecht” came after the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Dubai Police and the Dutch Police to enhance police cooperation, exchange expertise and smart police stations, noting that work on establishing the center began last year with Emirati expertise to provide the best services to members of society without any human intervention and around the clock, similar to the smart police stations in the Emirate of Dubai, as the center provides several main police services, including the service of communicating with officers via video call, the inquiry service, the “Police Eye” service, and the criminal reports service, in addition to many community and security subsidiary services.

His Excellency the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police congratulated the two teams from the UAE Police, represented by Dubai Police, and the Dutch Police, who worked on the project within the framework of strengthening police and security relations between the two sides, stressing that the UAE is keen to share its successful experiences and provide all support and assistance to sisterly and friendly countries around the world.

The inauguration was attended by a number of officials and prominent figures from both sides.