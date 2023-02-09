The future of the European automotive industry is greatly at risk due to a energy transition strongly desired above all by Europe and with competition from emerging car manufacturers, above all Chinese who have a clear advantage in the development of theelectric car.

The stop to heat engines from 2035 and the introduction of the new Euro 7 legislation they mark the end of the automotive industry that we have known until now: this is the warning cry raised by the car manufacturers.

The No. 1 of the Renault group took care of voicing their concerns Luca de Meoas well as president of ACEA, the association of automobile manufacturers Europeans, which in its institutional role has forwarded to write a open letter to the European Unioncalling for a more incisive, structured and ambitious policy for the automobile industry, in order not to lose competitiveness and not lagging behind the competition from other areas of the world, especially the USA and China.

Automotive industry at risk

The electric car sales especially in Italy they are struggling to take off, in a car market that loses registrations from one year to the next and with theautomotive industry at risk. In fact, in 2022 they were registered in Europe 9,255,926 cars4% less than in 2021 with the post-Covid economic crisis and theinflation which have severely limited the purchasing power of citizens.

The automotive industry in Europe is in trouble

The situation suggests using the caution but the goals of the European Green Deal require speeding up, thus putting thousands of jobs at risk. According to De Meo, the path of decarbonisation it is more complicated to achieve for the automotive industry compared to other sectors, and for this reason we are asking for help from politics.

Luca DeMeo: “European auto industry loses ground”

“For the past 20 years – writes de Meo in the letter sent to Brussels – the European automotive industry has gradually lost ground compared to major global competitors. Car production and sales in China, for example, have increased more than 25 times since 2003, while they have decreased by about 25% in Europe.

Luca de Meo, CEO of the Renault Group and president of ACEA, the association of European car manufacturers

In the same period, the domestic market share of European automakers fell by 7 percentage points to 70%. And recent political decisions risk putting the European automotive industry in even more difficulty, creating an unfavorable situation with respect to Chinese and American competitors“.

Car jobs at risk

The road traced by Europe, which plans to reduce car emissions by 100% by 2035, according to De Meo could cause the loss of almost 13 million jobs in Europe, 7% of the total.

The energy transition could lead to job losses

To avert an occupational hemorrhage, ACEA’s number 1 launches an appeal: “We need the institutions on our side. We need them to be coherent, based on evidence and organizing the various sectors and stakeholders. We call on Europe to implement an ambitious automotive industrial policy that rivals that of other regions of the world, while safeguarding and promoting free trade on a global scale.”

Criticisms of Euro 7

Before the halt to the sale of cars with internal combustion engines there is an intermediate halt with the introduction since July 1, 2025 of the new one Euro 7 emission regulations. “In its current form, Euro 7 according to our engineers – writes de Meo – it could increase the cost of cars by an average of 1,000 euros: it means doubling the final price. With this increase we estimate a substantial reduction of the new car market, of around 7%. We know that people will keep old cars longer or buy used cars instead of new ones. It is already happening and the vehicle fleet is aging everywhere.

Luca de Meo

The huge investments that would be required by Euro 7 could be used to speed up electrification, make electric vehicles more affordable or reduce emissions from the current fleet, for example through low-emission fuels. Euro 7 in its current form «will have a major impact on our business and our people. The deadlines are too short. In Renault alone it could lead to the closure of at least four plants in a short time”.

Incentives and bonuses for the auto industry

The danger to European industry as well as from China (who have the raw materials necessary for the development of the electric car) also reaches the United Stateswhere the law was recently introduced Inflation reduction act (IRA), which almost settles 300 billion dollars to incentivize production and purchase of electric carsespecially production. This law could thus also attract European industries, accentuating the risk of industrial desertification in the Old Continent.

Electric motor of the Jeep Avenger

In response, the EU could launch the so-called il “Green Deal Industrial Plan”which has the objective of “support the industrial production of key technologies for the Union“. The first draft provides tax incentives and credits for clean technologies. Will it be enough to allow the car industry not to succumb to the challenge of the energy transition?

