Lakbira Al-Tunisi (Abu Dhabi)

Instilling the concept of sustainability among children and its dimensions in their daily lives would contribute to spreading this culture and establishing awareness of the importance of enjoying better health, receiving a good education and living in a clean environment. healthy and livable.

Children and youth remain the pillar of the future, and educating them on the importance of engaging in these fields makes them responsible towards their society and towards the world, so that they work together for the sustainability of life and the earth, and this requirement can only be achieved through education, awareness and practice.

Hassan Musharbek, Head of the Child Skills and Abilities Development Department at the Family Development Foundation, responsible for the “Emirati Child Day” event, said that they celebrate this day, which falls on March 15 of each year, to renew commitment to all children’s rights in the United Arab Emirates, so that they grow in a healthy environment. Safe and supportive that develops his abilities and skills, which benefits the individual, the family and society, explaining that this year the foundation organizes many initiatives under the slogan “The child’s right to a safe and sustainable environment.”

Meshrebek pointed out that sustainability is concerned with the balance between meeting today’s needs and preserving our environment for future generations, as sustainability overlaps in an integrated manner between social, environmental and economic, and is concerned with the ability of current and future generations to create healthy and livable societies.

Meshrek stated that the Foundation aims, through its programs, to raise awareness of the concept of environmental sustainability among children, which qualifies them to live in health and safety, to look towards a better future in their daily lives, to stimulate their thinking skills to discuss ideas, and to provide innovative solutions on preserving a safe and sustainable environment that makes up their world. The child’s right to comprehensive care within a sustainable healthy environment is promoted by educating parents.

family and sustainability

Among the activities and events that the Family Development Foundation establishes as “Emirati Child Day”, a discussion session is organized in all the Foundation’s centers to raise the issue of sustainability, and to promote the concept of preserving the environment through positive dialogue between members of the Child Social Council, through which nominated speakers from the members of the Council are hosted. In addition to inviting the children of the region to attend the session and participate in the discussion, a virtual workshop on environmental awareness will be organized under the title “Family Behavior and Sustainability”, with the participation of employees to clarify the role of the family in promoting the concept of sustainability, and seeking to change behavior patterns in daily life to become more positive.

environmental education

Raising awareness among children, and arousing their interest in sustainability through programs and activities with environmental and educational goals, is one of the main foundations of the Friends of the Environment Association, as it works within an integrated system to spread awareness through interaction and practice.

Dr. Ibrahim Ali, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Friends of the Environment Association, said that the ideal solution to preserve the environment and limit climate change lies in human behavior and upbringing, which transforms into social values ​​he has, and makes him part of this environment, and responsible for not violating it, stressing that programs The environmental and voluntary association focuses on raising awareness among children by 70% because they are future leaders, and women represent half of society and are responsible for establishing their children and instilling moral values ​​in them, explaining that children are the primary targets in such programs, as environmental work is not limited to on adults.

“collect it all”

Khansa Ibrahim Al Bulooki, Director of the Environmental Awareness Department – Department of Information, Science and Environmental Awareness Management, said that the main objective of the new community campaign “Together Towards Zero” is to encourage Abu Dhabi residents to use more sustainable environmental alternatives such as reusable materials to reduce reliance on recycled materials. single-use, and ensuring less waste is generated, noting that the campaign targets all members of society, especially children, as the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Emirates Foundation for School Education, encouraged public and private schools in the capital to adopt environmentally friendly patterns by recycling Single-use plastic water bottles. More than 250 schools participated in the challenge, where thousands of bottles were collected. This challenge, titled “Collect It All”, provided schools in Abu Dhabi with the opportunity to show their interest in the environment and join the campaign for two months to collect water bottles. used once for recycling, and the winning schools will allocate their value to implement sustainable environmental projects in the school.

Community initiatives

The consolidation and promotion of the concept of sustainability in society is not complete without the initiatives of individuals and families who transfer these values ​​to society to benefit from them. Or community, voluntary, environmental, and others, where each member of this family possesses different and distinct characteristics, and they are united by a love of sustainability, volunteering, and charitable and humanitarian work.

Al-Hammadi said: “We are proud that we are members of the Friends of the Environment Association, and we all believe that the most important type of sustainability is the sustainability of the quality of life, so we have been keen to keep abreast of new developments and follow up on events to move forward towards what our beloved country aspires to, including the sustainability of volunteer work, the sustainability of preserving the environment, and the sustainability of Self-development and personality development, and all of this is in the public and private interest as well, as promoting the concept of sustainability among children, establishes the importance of giving and creates role models in society.

Volunteer posts

Salama Al-Dhaheri, in her turn, believes in the importance of sustaining resources for generations, and the beginning in her view begins with instilling this concept in the hearts of children. In cooperation with the Friends of the Environment Association, to preserve the environment and public facilities through cleaning campaigns, and awareness of the importance of afforestation and preserving the agricultural and environmental structure.

Self-sufficiency

As for Mona Mahkoum, she believes that achieving self-sufficiency in organic vegetables and poultry and educating children about this is one of the most important aspects of sustainability, explaining that she has always been passionate about the field of agriculture, which she started by joining the College of Agricultural Sciences in Al Ain.

Mahkoum stated, “I wanted to achieve self-sufficiency in vegetables and poultry by exploiting spaces in the house. Home farming of all kinds constituted a turning point in my life and the lives of my children who enjoy all its stages, anticipating its growth, prosperity and harvesting, then keeping the seeds to replant them, and coexist with a new cycle in the season.” Next, and these simple steps instilled seriousness and patience in the hearts of the children, because the agricultural cycle does not pass quickly, and the pests that afflict plants made them realize that things can only be achieved with deliberation and addressing problems, and this helps children understand life, so no matter how hard we work and strive, we may face difficulties It must be addressed and solutions found.” Noting that the project, after passing through several stages, works to sustain the vegetables and leaves that it produces throughout the year, and among the most prominent hydroponics crops it produces: lettuce, aromatic plants, mint, tomatoes, zucchini, “squash” and other vegetables. She explained that she is working on producing fresh juices from her small farm, all of which are free of preservatives and industrial ingredients, which made the children realize the importance of resource sustainability. b to their colleagues.

zero waste

In order to increase environmental awareness and consolidate this concept among society, especially children, and within the framework of its future vision for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi has set an ambitious long-term goal to achieve “zero waste” from single-use plastics and zero carbon emissions, without leaving No significant impact on biodiversity, through its new community campaign “Together Towards Zero”, which aims to increase environmental awareness and emphasize the importance of reducing the use of single-use plastics.

“My city is more beautiful”

Dr. Ibrahim Ali, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Friends of the Environment Association, said that the association is keen, through its annual plan and its current partnerships with the government and private sectors, to implement many initiatives that support the participation of children through families and the school community, as the association participated in the “My Beautiful City” event, in cooperation With the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City, and also in launching the “Crimm Planting” initiative, in cooperation with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in addition to implementing the School Volunteer Environmental Program (2022-2023), in cooperation with some institutions.

family initiatives

Among the most important initiatives implemented by families are “My school bag is a help for them”, “In watering them is mercy”, “Our environment, let us preserve it”, “Good for Zayed’s children”, “We take the initiative to make hearts happy”, and “Cleanliness of my environment is a duty”. Watani, Mercy, and other initiatives that serve the community. It has also accomplished many good environmental practices, such as recycling waste and making models from it, cleaning beaches from waste, especially plastic, glass and paper, using solar energy in environmental innovations, and learning about Waste division and its role in the quality of life, and other distinguished environmental practices.