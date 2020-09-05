In his single “Coup de poing d ‘interrogation”, the Malian rapper denounces the confiscation of energy in Mali in the course of the coup of August 18 and questions the motivations of the army.

In Mali, the nationwide session promised by the troopers who took energy begins on Saturday, September 5. It must be unfold over per week. The purpose is to outline who, civilian or army, will lead the transition, and the way lengthy it’ll final. If the Malian inhabitants fairly reacted favorably to the overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, nicknamed IBK, others are questioning about the way forward for this transition. That is the case of rapper Mylmo, a determine of the Bamako scene.

When the junta took energy on August 18, Mylmo’s blood solely turned. “Populist army, blind and emotional inhabitants”, he sings in his single titled Query mark punch. Mylmo denounces the confiscation of energy by the army.

“That is the fourth coup and I’ve observed that with every coup, the nation goes again ten years, laments Mylmo. So, will this new coup d’état not set us again like all of the earlier ones? That is why I mentioned historical past repeats itself. “

Some Malians noticed it as assist for the regime of former President IBK. “They suppose I supported him however why assist a president who has already left?”, solutions the rapper. For Mylmo, the coup of August 18 is shady, as are the motives of the army.

I additionally take this chance to advise these troopers, as a result of I say it within the piece: it’s within the DNA of the African to cling to energy. So they arrive and put the transition in place and return to the barracks.Mylmo, rapperto franceinfo

Everybody takes it for his or her rank on this title which is analogous to a rant, wherein Mylmo expresses his issues for the way forward for his nation.

