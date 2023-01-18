State-of-the-art air defenses from the Netherlands will soon have to better protect Ukraine against Russian bombardments. This is not a watertight guarantee that no missile will pass through at all, because something can always go wrong. “But it will be a lot safer,” they say at the base in Vredepeel.
