Voronezh Governor Alexander Gusev said in a statement on Telegram that “explosive devices” had detonated after a fire in one area without causing any casualties, adding that a state of emergency had been declared locally, several hundred people had been evacuated and a main road had been closed.

The Ukrainian source, who requested anonymity, told Reuters that the operation was carried out by the Ukrainian Internal Security Service.

The source added, “At this moment, there are still 4 pockets of heavy fire at the site, in addition to the continuous explosion of ammunition.”

The source said the warehouse is located in the town of Soldatskoye, about 130 kilometers from the nearest point inside Ukrainian-controlled territory.