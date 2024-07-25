Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 07/25/2024 – 6:30

Purchased by Boticário in 2022, the men’s beauty care brand Dr. Jones made a change to its business model in 2023 to strengthen its presence in the beauty market.

The brand, which previously focused its sales 100% on e-commerce for the end consumer, decided to offer its products to national retailers, in a Business To Business strategy. The change was successful and Dr. Jones recorded a 130% increase in sales in 2023.

In an interview with the website This Is Moneythe Category Director of Grupo Boticário Camila Arruda explained that the acquisition of the brand is part of the group’s strategy to increase the portfolio of products for men’s beauty and well-being that Boticário does not offer.

“The acquisition is in line with the group’s ambition to increasingly reach out to men, offering products that meet the self-care needs of contemporary men. The group sees an expansion of the men’s grooming category, a growing segment that has been gaining more and more strength within the beauty market,” he explained.

A study recently released by Sebrae, based on global research by Research & Markets, indicates that the men’s personal care segment is expected to generate more than US$ 78 billion in 2024. Grand View Research estimates that growth between 2022 and 2030 will be 9.1% per year.

Partnership with Boticário stores and retailers

Unlike Boticário, which sells some beauty products for men, such as perfumes and deodorants, Dr. Jones’ idea is to explore a broader market. The brand currently has 14 products, including razors and slimming gels.

The brand claims to be currently present in 14 thousand points of sale in Brazil, such as retailers, drugstores and perfumeries.

“Our focus, at this point, is to take the brand to large supermarket chains, drugstores and specialty stores, such as perfumeries, to reach the largest possible number of potential consumers. We want to take advantage of the synergy between the male consumer audience and other brands in the group to establish strategic partnerships,” explained Arruda.

Specific partnerships with Boticário, such as the sale of special kits for Father’s Day, are also on the radar.

The Father’s Day themed kit that is being sold in stores and on the Boticário website consists of the The Razor 4 razor, a shaving cream and a Malbec Club Sensitive aftershave balm. The kit costs R$149.