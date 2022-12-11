Petistas fear that the proposal will be dehydrated in the Chamber and, therefore, demand a commitment that the deputies only endorse the text approved by the Senate

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), meets this Sunday (11.Dec.2022) with the leader of the PT in the House, Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), and the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT), future Minister of the Civil House, to discuss the vote on the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) this week by the deputies. There are divergences of expectations between PT and Centrão parties.

The PT alleges that Lira promised the bench to keep the text in the same way as it was approved by the Senate last week. The new Lula government does not want to run the risk of seeing the proposal dehydrated in the Chamber and having fewer resources available next year to pay for campaign promises.

Members of Centrão, however, believe that there will be at least one change in the text. Initially, the group wanted to reduce the duration of the proposal from 2 to 1 year. This would oblige the future government to have to negotiate a new fiscal space at the beginning of next year, in effect in 2024.

But the good reception of the text approved in the Senate by the media and the population discouraged deputies from fighting for a shorter duration. But the beginning of the week will be marked by intense meetings that may encourage party leaders to insist on reducing the period of validity.

The PT, however, still bets that the Senate’s text can be endorsed by the Chamber. The party sees the fulfillment of the promise as a positive sign that Lira will help guarantee governance at the beginning of the new Lula government. O Power360 found that PT members assess that any significant changes in the PEC, therefore, could be interpreted as a breach of this expectation.

There is also doubt about whether the Chamber will close voting on the proposal later this week or whether it will be left for the day before the end of legislative work, scheduled for December 22. The main reason for the possible extension is the judgment of the rapporteur’s amendments by the STF (Federal Supreme Court), which will resume on Wednesday (14.Dec.2022).

Centrão leaders want to wait for the completion of the process before deliberating on the PEC. According to Power360 found, however, there is an expectation among allies of the new government that the ministers of the Supreme ask for a view (more time for analysis of the matter) and leave the vote for 2023. It would be seen as a vote of confidence for congressmen.

If the rapporteur’s amendments are considered unconstitutional by the STF this week, deputies should try to include the device in the PEC. The leader of the Government in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), even defended the inclusion in the text to try to “to save” the amendments. Thus, they would be constitutional. So far, the idea has not gone ahead.

Despite the difficulties, there are some practical issues that count in favor of the approval of the PEC. In general, the deputies see in the proposal the release of resources for the payment of individual and rapporteur amendments still in 2022 and the guarantee that those of 2023 will not be contingent.

The Bolsonaro government also needs money to prevent public services from collapsing by the end of December. On Friday (9.Dec.2022), President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) tried to reinforce this point by saying that the proposal corrects a problem in the management of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“I hope people understand that this PEC is not for the Lula government. This PEC is to repair President Bolsonaro’s Budget. And this PEC is so that we can guarantee the minimum necessary to the most needy people”, declared the PT.

The ceiling-breaking PEC will allow the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), to breach the spending ceiling to fund campaign promises, with a fiscal impact of more than R$ 200 billion for 2 years.

Here is the fiscal impact of the PEC:

money from PIS/Pasep accounts that have not been moved for over 20 years – up to R$24.6 billion;

investments paid with excess revenue – up to R$ 23 billion;

Fiocruz expenses (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz) paid with own income, donations or agreements – R$ 7.5 billion;

expenses of federal educational institutions paid with own income, donations or agreements – R$ 5 billion;

socio-environmental projects paid for with donations or resources from judicial and extrajudicial agreements – R$ 42 million;

investments in transport infrastructure paid for via loans from multilateral organizations – with no estimated value; engineering works and services carried out by the Army with money transferred from states and municipalities – no estimated value.

The values ​​that the PEC would release to Fiocruz, universities and environmental projects are foreseen in the PLOA (annual budget bill) 2023.

The value in forgotten PIS/Pasep accounts is in the last balance released by Caixa Econômica Federal, in August. According to Caixa, the money was left by 10.6 million people who worked with a formal contract or as civil servants from 1971 to 1988.