Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/22/2024 – 12:07

The Ministry of Health once again expanded the target audience for dengue vaccination to avoid losses in vaccine stocks that are close to expiry. Doses valid until June 30th and July 31st can be applied, preferably, to children and adolescents aged 6 to 16 and not just 10 to 14 years old.

In a technical note, the ministry advises that states with municipalities that have not yet been covered by the dengue vaccine should preferably relocate doses that are about to expire to these locations. In states where all municipalities were covered, doses can be applied to the age group of 6 to 16 years.

In the document, the ministry also highlights that, in cases where the two procedures are proven to be insufficient to use up doses close to expiration, at the discretion of municipal managers, vaccination against dengue may be extended to people aged 4 to 59, age limit specified in the Qdenga immunizer leaflet.

To guarantee the second dose, administered at an interval of 90 days, people who are vaccinated with vaccines relocated within the recommendations made by the ministry, states and municipalities must make the chosen strategy official through emails: [email protected] .br; [email protected]; [email protected].

“The Ministry of Health reinforces that this is a temporary and exceptional strategy, applied only to vaccines that have an expiration date of June 30 and July 31, 2024.”