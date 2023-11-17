From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 17/11/2023 – 17:07

Starting this Friday, the 17th, Amazon Brazil’s Black Friday Week begins. There will be thousands of offers in different categories, including electronic products, home products, Amazon devices, toys, fashion, books, among others. In the first few days, discounts of up to 70% are expected.



On November 24th and 25th, on Black Friday, consumers will be able to find offers reaching up to 80% in discounts. The bidding season runs until the 27th.

“In addition to offers with greater discounts than last year, we also bet on the variety of products, from the most diverse categories and tastes, on convenience and facilities to assist the shopping experience of Brazilians.”, says Daniel Mazini, president of Amazon in Brazil.

Customers will be able to take advantage of offers such as: up to 80% off on Books and e-Books; 50% off on garden and pool products; 42% off on Echo devices with Alexa; 20% off on Kindle Devices; 40% off on fashion items and much more.

Reinforcement of operations

To support the shopping season, the company stated that 6,000 temporary workers were hired for operations to increase the logistical efficiency of deliveries and, at the same time, avoid overloading teams. Today, Amazon Brasil and its logistics partners have a structure with 72 operational units, including 10 Distribution Centers and 62 Delivery Stations across the country.