In November 2023, the 1st Panel reversed the TST decision that ordered the state company to pay R$50 billion to employees; ministers now analyze appeal

The 1st Panel of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) formed a majority to maintain the decision that exempted Petrobras from paying more than R$50 billion to company employees. Minister Flávio Dino, who took office on February 22, was the last to vote.

The appeal is being judged in the Court's virtual plenary session until March 1st. In this modality, ministers cast their votes and there is no discussion. So far, 2 ministers have followed the vote of the rapporteur, minister Alexandre de Moraes: Cármen Lúcia and Flávio Dino. There are still 2 votes left.

Moraes states that the plaintiffs want to re-discuss the thesis established in the trial and that this is not possible through the motion for clarification, an appeal presented to the Court.

According to lawyer Francisco Caputo, who represents Petrobras in the action, the company expected to win in the appeal trial.

“Petrobras' expectation was confirmed that the STF would consider the embargoes for declaration as manifestly delaying, and therefore, they would be outright rejected. The embargoed decision only reiterated what the Plenary of the Supreme Court has already established, in the sense of honoring collective negotiation”told the Power360.

UNDERSTAND

In November 2023, the 1st Panel reversed a decision by the TST (Superior Labor Court) that condemned Petrobras to pay more than R$50 billion to company employees.

The TST decision that was reversed was the biggest labor conviction in the history of Petrobras.

In 2018, the court agreed with workers who claimed that extra and additional nighttime, hazardous and unhealthy work earnings should have been paid separately, without being part of the RMNR (Minimum Remuneration for Level and Regime).

The RMNR was established after a collective agreement between employees and the state-owned company in 2007. It is a type of floor that sought to resolve salary disparities for Petrobras workers who work in administrative sectors and risk areas.

The state-owned company appealed to the STF to reverse the decision, arguing that the employees agreed, in 2007, to sign a collective agreement. In an injunction (provisional decision), the rapporteur of the action, minister Alexandre de Moraes, exempted Petrobras from paying the amounts.

With the Court's decision, Petrobras must stop paying retroactive amounts to 51,000 employees. When the sentence was handed down, the amount for retroactive payment was estimated at R$17 billion.

According to the state-owned company's defense, the impact of the decision would be R$54 billion in liabilities and another R$2 billion in annual repercussions on Petrobras' payroll.