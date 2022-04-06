EVERYTHING IS DEFINED IN THE AZTEC! Pumas wins in the first leg of the Concachampions semifinals, but Cruz Azul is still alive for the second leg at the Azteca. Double by Dinenno and goal by Tabó.https://t.co/kFIQWY6Dvp pic.twitter.com/5buRF5Mrmd – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) April 6, 2022

Later came a header to the hands of the goalkeeper and a distant shot from the Poison, finding his prize at 36′. After a cross, the Ecuadorian Washington Corozo he managed to cross before the ball left the field with the Argentine connecting.

In the complement, it seemed more credible that the university students increased the advantage, however, the changes of the Argentine strategist Andres Lillini they failed and Machine found hope at 83′ through Tabó, who has just relieved 76′. The Paraguayan Angel Romero he commanded a long service for the Chilean Ivan Moraleswho took by speed to Waiter to launch a diagonal that the charrúa connected to beat Alfredo Talavera and seal the board.

3rd brace for Argentine Juan Dinenno to be the top scorer [7] of the Concacaf Champions League 2022.

The semi-final second leg will be played next Tuesday, April 12 at the Aztec stadium.