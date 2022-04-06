This Tuesday at University Olympic StadiumPumas defeated Cruz Azul 2-1 in the first leg semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions Leaguethanks to a brace from the Argentine Juan Ignacio Dinennowhile the Uruguayan Christian Tabo discounted by the cement workers.
National University He showed more desire to take the victory than his rival, giving warnings in the first minutes, even at minute 25 he was about to open the scoreboard after a bad start from Sebastian JuradoWell, the Argentine Favio Alvarez he shot towards the empty arch, plus the Peruvian louis abram he got the ball right on the goal line.
Later came a header to the hands of the goalkeeper and a distant shot from the Poison, finding his prize at 36′. After a cross, the Ecuadorian Washington Corozo he managed to cross before the ball left the field with the Argentine connecting.
Before finishing the first part, Alan Mozo appeared on the right wing to send a precise cross that connected with a header Commander to completely stop Juryalso counting on the fortune that the Paraguayan Paul Aguilarwho was marking him, ended up slipping to give him total freedom.
In the complement, it seemed more credible that the university students increased the advantage, however, the changes of the Argentine strategist Andres Lillini they failed and Machine found hope at 83′ through Tabó, who has just relieved 76′. The Paraguayan Angel Romero he commanded a long service for the Chilean Ivan Moraleswho took by speed to Waiter to launch a diagonal that the charrúa connected to beat Alfredo Talavera and seal the board.
About what happened in the meeting, Lillini stated the following: “I have a bit of that supremacy that was marked on the court, we do not take it to the result to make it broader. The team’s mentality is to have our feet on the ground, we have not achieved anything, we only took advantage with very good forms We can’t play with this result because it’s a goal, apart from that, if we go back, we lose.”.
The semi-final second leg will be played next Tuesday, April 12 at the Aztec stadium.
