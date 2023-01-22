Coca-Cola is one of the favorite soft drinks for Mexicans, although in recent weeks it has become a trend due to its prices, a video circulating on social networks has attracted attention, since With Diet Coke, the girl let out her hidden talent and her dad was impressed.

The well-known fizzy sugary drink sold in stores, restaurants and vending machines, has a very particular song, therefore, a girl interpreting a remix of Coca-Cola, His father went viral for his peculiar reaction.

The Coca-Cola Company, of US origin, produces and sells concentrate to retailers, including Femsa, which is authorized to manufacture and distribute the Coca-Cola brand.

The mixture that it distributes for subsequent commercialization, with the slogan “uncover happiness”, intends that with the slogan, convey to consumers that to find happiness, it is only necessary to open a bottle.

Thanks to the fact that it promotes a quick identification of its products, in most Mexican tables, there is no lack of a Coca-Cola at lunchtime, since with its advertising and marketing strategies, it has existed since 1893, with headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

To the beat of “Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Regular and Coca-Cola Zeerroooooo”, TikTok user @carolziehl shared the video titled, “I can’t get over his face.”

During the clip, the girl let out her hidden talent for singing, while recording her father’s reaction, who looked very confused, however, he told him that it was very pretty, for which Carol pointed out, “My dad always supporting me.”

We recommend you read:

In the comment box, netizens mentioned, “what a laugh, I’m going to tell my sister to try it, she sings beautifully, to make that joke to my dad”, “how did she not shit laughing”.