Austria dominated possession for most of the match and were also superior in attack and shooting, but Turkey took advantage of the opportunities more and maintained their lead by withstanding Austria’s fierce attacking pressure in the final minutes of the match held in Leipzig.

Turkey’s two goals came from two corner kicks by Arda Guler, scored by Merih Demiral in the first and 59th minutes, then Austria responded with a single goal scored by Mikhail Grigoric in the 66th minute.

Turkey will meet the Netherlands in the quarter-finals next Saturday in Berlin, who qualified with a 3-0 win over Romania earlier on Tuesday.