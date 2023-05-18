It is not new to anyone that he trafficking in drugs, weapons and chemical precursors for the manufacture of methamphetamine and fentanyl is carried out through Mexican customs, ports and airports.

Nor is it new that since 2018, Lopez Obrador he handed over total control of customs, ports and airports to his most faithful allies; those whom he corrupted in exchange for absolute loyalty.

It is not new, for example, that for years customs were in the hands of Horace Duartethe favorite Mexican of AMLO and an efficient collector of “black money”; money from organized crime.

And nobody ignores that the ports and airports of the country They are in the hands of corrupt soldiers and sailors, those who openly collaborate with criminal gangs; the butchers whom they had to fight, but that the military forces have turned into allies.

It is also public – and here I have documented it for years – not only the existence of “narco-governments” adopted by Lopez Obrador but rather the victory of “narco” governors to whom the Morena party handed over power.

Among others are active the “narco-governments” from Tamaulipas, Sonora, Sinaloa, San Luis Potosí, Michoacán, Guerrero, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Zacatecas and Nayarit.

The novelty of the subject, in any case, is that from the Palace, the Mexican president tries to convert to the state of Mexico in the most powerful “narco-government”through the victory of his candidate Delfina Gomezwhose campaign is in charge of none other than Horacio Duarte, the former director of customs, who is supported by all the “narco-governments” of Morena throughout the country.

And the best proof is that workshop imposed the candidacy of Delfina Gomeznot despite her past as a collector of black money, but because that past would be the passport of organized crime to take over the State of Mexico.

Also for that López imposed Duarte as Delfina Gómez’s campaign manager, since the past of Horace As the main promoter of drug and arms trafficking in the country’s customs, it is the best passport for criminal gangs to Edomex.

And for this reason, on June 4, electoral fraud will be attempted not only by the candidate Delfina Gomezbut their “narco-operators”, with “black” money.

But if they doubt the links of Delfina Gomez with organized crime, it is worth remembering the Political Itinerary of February 17, 2017, entitled: “Morena and Delfina, the leagues with the” narco “!

This is what I said on February 17, 2017: “It turns out that together with the ladies Rocio Nahle and Citlali Ibáñez Camacho –nicknamed Yeidckol Polevnsky–, Delfina Gomez He was a direct and privileged link to the then leader of the PRD, Lopez Obrador, with politics, the grid and the “narco” in the state of Guerrero.

“According to the sources consulted, even before the tragedy of “the 43 from Iguala”, the ladies Nahle, Yeidckol and Delfina, They spent long periods touring the state of Guerrero, visiting municipalities and power groups, to create political and economic support networks in favor of the nascent Morena.

“In Guerrero everyone remembers Rocio, Yeidckol and Delfina in agreements with Lázaro Mazón, with the deposed governor of the PRI, Angel Aguirre, in proselytizing in favor of the candidates of AMLO to this or that position of popular election and, above all, they are remembered as key promoters of the candidacy of José Luis Abarca, for mayor of Iguala.

“Yes, according to the sources consulted, the three women were directly responsible for “ironing” the candidacy of encompasses in exchange for financing the nascent Morena party.

“And once the women “ironed” the sale of the candidacy to the encompassesarrived at Iguala Lopez Obradorto head the popular assembly in which -by a show of hands-, he imposed Abarca, amid shouts and expressions of rejection that Obrador tried to calm with his “moral authority”.

It was May 12, 2012 and today, curiously, encompasses He was sentenced to life imprisonment, while AMLO is president and dolphin candidate for the government of the state of Mexico.

“Yes, on that date, many inhabitants of Iguala not only knew and knew about the criminal history of Los Abarca, but they also experienced kidnappings, extortion and all the effects of the violence imposed by the Guerreros Unidos, in that region of the country.

For this reason, in the assembly in which AMLO imposed Abarcamany displayed rejection banners, warning that it was a serious mistake.

“Even the losing candidate tried to deliver to AMLO a record of The Abarca. Those close to Obrador prevented it. The curious thing is that in the midst of a town that knew and suffered the ravages of crime and the protagonists of violence, the ladies Delfina, Yeidckol and Nalhe they said nothing.

“Complicity? Simulation? Links with the “narco”? to time”.

Yes, with Delfina’s victory in the state of Mexico, López Obrador is trying to build the most powerful “narco-government” in the country.

And then do not say that it could not be known!

to time.

