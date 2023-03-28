PUMAS: They point to Rafael Puente for calling a reporter “stup…” after talking about his son

Mexico City.- After insulting a reporter from ESPNthe former soccer player Raphael Bridge posted on their social media public apology to their colleagues and especially Adriana Maldonadowhom he called “stup…” during the evening broadcast of the Futbol Picante program.

This action did not go unnoticed and some users of social networks criticized the intolerance of the technical director. Until he broke his silence and published a letter where he apologized to the ESPN audience and especially his partner.

“I write these lines with deep sorrow for what happened,” Puente said.

I never should have even thought what I ended up saying and for that, I apologized to my colleague Adriana Maldonado and to all those who dedicate their lives to reporting objectively and truthfully like Adriana.

Similarly, he explained that the situation facing his son Rafael in the professional field greatly affected his family and acknowledged that this led him to wrongly present.

“Rafael is an adult and as such, he took the situation philosophically, knowing that a defeat is just one more step on the road to success and I admire him for that,” he wrote.

“But I, his father, was the one who proved not to be up to the task and in an action lacking reasoning, I ended up hurting a co-worker who didn’t deserve it,” he added.

Regarding the compañera who insulted and the report that aroused his anger, Rafael Puente recognized Adriana as a person with “integrity and honesty to explain the news as she explained it, even knowing that I was present. That is precisely the journalism taught on ESPN. That is being honest, courageous and objective, characteristics that are so needed today in the world we live in”.

“I can only aspire to try to correct my mistake with these words and above all, with actions,” he added.

Rafael Puente controversy

After Adriana Maldonado’s report on the UNAM Pumas and the presentation of Antonio Mohamed, in the Futbol Picante program, the anger of Rafael Puente awoke.

And it is that the Turk came to replace Rafael Puente Jr, son of the technical director. Added to this was the reporter’s opinion about the footballer’s low numbers, which aroused the ire of Rafael Puente, who did not resist and called his partner “stupid…”.