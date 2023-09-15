From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/14/2023 – 16:14

Bluesky, a social network that aims to be decentralized, announced that it has reached the 1 million user mark. The platform, founded by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and decentralized social media specialist Jay Graber, is accessed exclusively by those who receive an invitation.

With the decentralization protocol, it is possible, through the application, to interact with other social networks due to an open standard. Each social network that uses the protocol is an “application”. The protocol does not use blockchain technology.

+Social network X, formerly Twitter, will offer audio and video calls

The solution created by Dorsey and Graber arose from the difficulty known social networks have in combating the spread of misinformation and hate speech. The development of new technologies with decentralized hosting and governance solutions, such as web 3.0 and blockchain, inspired executives.

The work to create the new network resulted in the adoption of the Autheticated Transport Protocol (AT Protocol), a new protocol that allows communication between different social networks and creates a federated universe of individual servers.

Bluesky’s operation is similar to the ActivityPub protocol, which powers Mastodon, and has attracted interest from other tools, such as Flipboard and Tumblr.

Bluesky is similar to Twitter, with the publication of short posts (up to 300 characters) and options to like, comment and repost. Publications are presented in two timelines: one algorithmic (“Discover”) and another of the profiles you follow (“Following”).

For now, the social network can be accessed via the web or through applications for Android or iOS. Users interested in joining the network can also sign up for a testing spot. The company has no plans to open access to the platform freely.

This year, BlueSky gained recognition, mainly from users of X, formerly Twitter, who were dissatisfied with the acquisition of the blue bird network by businessman Elon Musk.