Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 02/02/2024 – 16:46

Considered the largest bakery in Latin America, Cepam, based in the east zone of São Paulo, requested a Judicial Reorganization on January 23rd.

The request was received by the 2nd State Bankruptcy and Judicial Reorganization Court. Judge Paulo Furtado de Oliveira Filho requested financial reports and documents from the company before approving the request.

+Alongside Lula, CEO of Volks announces R$16 billion in investments to launch 16 new cars

According to the request, the debts are R$73,437,822.94.

The request explains that the company had cash problems due to the Covid-19 pandemic and had to request loans on the market.

“The Claimants were unsuccessful in negotiating with their creditors who only increased, all due to the consequences of the enormous economic and political crisis that devastated the world in 2021 and 2022, as a result of the effects of the Covid-19 Pandemic and the consequent economic downturn that the country is still going through”, he pointed out.

According to documents that Dinheiro had access to, the largest private creditor is Banco do Brasil, with R$20 million. Furthermore, Cepam and Cepam Village have a tax debt of more than R$24 million in taxes.

History

The bakery was founded in 1968 and is one of the most traditional in the city. The company is responsible for manufacturing Panettone and Easter eggs under the Village brand. According to the Judicial Recovery request, the bakery produces 16 thousand French breads daily. In addition to serving its salon, the company is also responsible for producing snacks for hospitals, such as Albert Einstein and hamburger buns for fast food chains such as Bob's.