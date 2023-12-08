From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/12/2023 – 16:41

The businessman and ex-husband of presenter Ana Hickmann, Alexandre Correa, filed, last Thursday (7), a request for judicial recovery of the company Hickmann Serviços Ltda – Hserv -, of which he is a partner alongside Hickmann. The protocol indicates that the company’s debts already exceed R$40 million.

+Ana Hickmann hires Paulo Guedes’ company to manage her debts

In addition to the request for judicial recovery, the businessman asked the Court to grant urgent relief, due to the high possibility of the company going bankrupt.

According to the website Notícias da TV, the action was filed with the Bankruptcy Court of the District of São Paulo and indicates that the company’s balance sheet “proves profits in excess of R$8 million”, an amount sufficient to resolve financial issues in the medium term.

Correa also requests that the Court grant access to his bank accounts and those of Ana Hickmann, for a period of 60 days, as they can be blocked due to court orders. At least three banks requested the online seizure of the ex-couple’s assets and accounts to pay for loans made between September 2022 and May 2023.

The CNPJ Hickmann Serviços Ltda – Hserv – was used for licensing contracts for products with the presenter’s name, as well as product lines such as nail polish, glasses, aesthetic items and Ana Hickmann’s own image.