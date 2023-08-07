Train journeys are also worthwhile on long-distance routes. And the nicest thing about it is the change: Because if you travel from Berlin to Carinthia in Austria, you can stock up on better provisions at any station.

IOne would have to live in Rosenheim. If you lived in Rosenheim, you could take the EC 85 to Venice on an ordinary Wednesday afternoon at 12:13 p.m. From platform 5. Without changing trains. In six hours. About the Brennero. Arrive at 6.25pm. This EC 85 would be a good reason to move to Rosenheim. And of course also the distant view of the mountains, behind which not only the Brennero awaits, but also the better cuisine.

Tobias Ruether Editor in the feuilleton of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper in Berlin.

The kitchen started to get better long before Rosenheim. And of course people don’t live in Rosenheim, because that’s where they can get on a train to Venice so easily, people have to live somewhere and these en route stations have to be located, which the train managers at Deutsche Bahn so often tell you about in their announcements . In contrast to the Brenner, the word “Unterwegsbahnhof” does not become prettier if you add an o.