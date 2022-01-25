Spike’s Story: Last Call is divided into two parts: the first is available now and the second will arrive on the 28th.

The first dying light It surprised us at the time with its fantastic mix of zombie survival and highly polished and enjoyable parkour mechanics. They have already passed since its launch seven yearsa time that has served Techland to have the sequel ready, a Dying Light 2 It will go on sale on Friday of next week.

But, before that, the studio wanted to continue bringing content to the first installment, something they have been doing periodically in recent years. This emphasis on continuing to provide updates has earned them a very good reputation in the community, and Spike’s Story: Last Call is the name of the new special event that is now available.

The second part will be available on the 28thThis is a free event that contains two different parts. The first of them has arrived this Monday, January 24, while for the second part we will have to wait until the 28th. The announcement has been accompanied by a brief trailer that you can see on these lines, and it details some of the characteristics main. We will have to take the survivors to a safe place while we face various enemies, the main reward being a melee weapon very specific: a crankshaft.

For more details of the mission we can consult the Web page Techland official although, as we have mentioned, the second part of the event is yet to come. So is a Dying Light 2 will be updated for free to the new generation (both PS5 and Xbox Series X | S) and promises to offer us next february 4 a much bigger experience compared to the one we already knew in the first installment. We have already been able to test it, so we invite you to discover our impressions of Dying Light 2 that we published a couple of months ago.

