This November 13, the United Kingdom Executive announced two big changes: the dismissal of the Minister of the Interior, Suella Braverman, and the appointment of former Prime Minister David Cameron as head of Foreign Affairs. All within a reconfiguration strategy of Rishi Sunak’s Government to try to attract more voters in the 2024 elections and repeat as prime minister.

One coin for another. This Monday, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, decided to dismiss the Minister of the Interior, Suella Braverman, and appoint former Prime Minister David Cameron as head of the Foreign Affairs portfolio.

Braverman’s place will be taken by James Cleverly, until now in charge of Foreign Affairs, before the outgoing minister found herself in the eye of the storm due to several controversies surrounding her figure. A complete reconfiguration of the Executive that had been expected for weeks.

“Professionalism, integrity and experience: this is a team that will be bold in making the right decisions for our great country, not the easy ones,” Rishi Sunak wrote on social media in defense of his changes.

Today we have built a united team ready to deliver the changes this country needs for the long term. Professionalism, integrity and experience – this is a team that will be bold in making the right decisions for our great country, not the easy ones. pic.twitter.com/5smHSH0sI7 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 13, 2023



Not being an MP, Cameron had to be appointed to the House of Lords in order to join the Government. A position that the former leader of the nation accepted willingly.

“The Prime Minister has asked me to act as his Foreign Secretary and I have gladly accepted (…) I hope that six years as Prime Minister and eleven at the head of the Conservative Party will give me useful experience, contacts, relationships and knowledge with the that can help the prime minister,” he said.

The Prime Minister has asked me to serve as his Foreign Secretary and I have gladly accepted. We are facing a daunting set of international challenges, including the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East. At this time of profound global change, it has rarely been more… — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) November 13, 2023



However, Cameron’s appointment revives a ghost: that of Brexit. Since the politician, who supported British permanence in the European Union (EU), resigned as prime minister in June 2016 after losing the referendum, in which 48% voted in favor of continuing in the bloc and 52% % in favor of abandoning it.

Their first challenge will come on Wednesday, when the Supreme Court decides whether asylum seekers can be deported to Rwanda. A defeat would lead some lawmakers to amplify calls for the country to leave the European Convention on Human Rights.

Braverman’s controversy

The problem with Braverman began on November 8, when he signed a controversial article The Times newspaper, in which he described the pro-Palestinian marches as “hate marches” and, in addition, accused the London Metropolitan Police of being lax and asked that they not allow the demonstrations. The article had not been authorized by the Executive.

“The way the law works is clear: if a police chief believes there is a serious risk of disorder that the police will have difficulty containing, he can ask the Home Secretary to ban a march,” Braverman wrote in the article.

The outgoing minister also maintained that the Police had “double standards” in the protests: harsher with right-wing protesters, and more “permissive” with pro-Palestinian protesters.

The Labor Party pointed the finger directly at Braverman for his “inflammatory” comments, noting that they stoked tensions between a protest in defense of the Palestinians and a far-right one on Saturday, just three days after the article was published, when nearly 150 people were arrested.

A situation that has not benefited Sunak’s Executive at all, who is seeking re-election next year. However, polls indicate that, for the moment, the Labor opposition is ahead, which has described Sunak’s reshuffle as an “act of desperation.”

David Cameron was a disastrous PM. This is a last gasp act of desperation from a government devoid of talent and ideas. Amid international crisis, Sunak has chosen an unelected failure from the past who MPs cannot even hold to account. Only Labor offers the change we need. — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) November 13, 2023



“David Cameron was a disastrous prime minister. This is the last gasp of despair from a government lacking talent and ideas. In the midst of the international crisis, Sunak has elected an unelected failure of the past whom MPs cannot even hold to account. Only the Labor Party offers the change we need,” said David Lammy, spokesperson for the Labor Party.

With the return of Cameron, experts point out that Sunak wants to opt for the more “centrist” position and move away from the more radical wing of the Tories, who support Braverman. A tactic to attract more voters that may or may not work.

With Reuters, EFE and local media