It remained silent for weeks, but since last week Sijbe Knol has been called “a lot”. Knol is chairman of the Fryske Nasjonale Feest (FNP) in the Provincial Council of Friesland. Suddenly he is popular with other political parties because the 572 members of parliament will elect the new Senate next Tuesday. The votes of Knol and his three party members are valuable for parties that have a chance to win an extra senate seat. With a cunning negotiation game and secret agreements, the parties try to grab the remaining seats that are still available.

Knol received a phone call last week from “someone from a government party,” he says. “Would I like to have a cup of coffee with their deputy prime minister from the cabinet? And that perhaps a few million extra was available from The Hague for the development of the Frisian language and culture.” Inquiries at other sources show that it concerns his Frisian States colleague from the ChristenUnie. Knol politely declined the offer.

The fact that the ChristenUnie wants to send Deputy Prime Minister Carola Schouten to Friesland shows how great the interests are around the Senate election. Due to their major loss in the Provincial Council elections in March, the coalition parties of Rutte IV do not come close to a majority. While the exact number of seats for both the coalition and the opposition determines whether the cabinet will easily get a majority for proposals.

‘Mutual frictions’

Two extra seats can be of great importance for how easily the cabinet receives support from the bloc of left-wing or right-wing parties for, for example, the nitrogen fund, new climate legislation or the distribution law that should distribute asylum seekers fairly across the country.

The four coalition parties are currently assured of 22 seats. If they play the game smart, and exchange some votes among themselves, they can rise to 24 seats: both the CDA and the ChristenUnie are very close to an extra seat. VVD and D66 have just enough votes for their own seats and can therefore help their coalition partners. Coalition sources say that a variant is on the table in which two VVD States members and one D66 member vote differently next Tuesday, so not for their own party.

It is not yet certain that the coalition deal will succeed. D66 has become irritated that the CDA wants to renegotiate the nitrogen agreements from the coalition agreement. Tensions are also rising in Rutte IV about asylum. Due to these “mutual frictions”, D66 would not be eager to give a voice to CDA or ChristenUnie, says a coalition source.

The SGP hopes to retain the current two seats and is also part of the coalition agreements. Here’s the thing: the SGP is seen by coalition parties as a constructive opposition party, and moreover, the ChristenUnie in North Brabant works together with the SGP and they had a joint list of candidates. In that province, one Member of Parliament has been elected for both parties: Anne Schipper. He is from the ChristenUnie, but partly owes the seat to the SGP. ChristenUnie and SGP have now agreed to exchange votes in such a way that both parties have a good chance of winning an extra senate seat.

‘Maybe we’re being stupid’

The ChristenUnie and SGP have grown apart in The Hague in recent years on themes such as climate and asylum. Nevertheless, such a mutual deal is only logical, says Johan van Berkum, director of the party office of the SGP. “With the differences that exist, we are two Christian parties that are close to each other. In North Brabant, we would not have made it to the States separately either. The ChristenUnie now has a Member of Parliament thanks to us, so they are also helping us with that extra senate seat.”

Opposition parties, both on the left and on the right, can also strengthen their position in the Senate by forming blocs. On the left flank, GroenLinks, PvdA, Party for the Animals and Volt are looking to see if they can help each other, but according to the parties, the puzzle has not yet been completed. Few deals seem to have been made on the right. The BBB needs support from others in order not to lose the seventeenth seat in the negotiating game. But BBB has not actively approached other right-wing opposition parties. “Perhaps we are being stupid,” says Henk Vermeer, the right-hand man of party leader Caroline van der Plas, “but what should you wish each other as opposition?”. BBB focuses mainly on properly instructing its own 137 members of parliament to vote BBB on Tuesday. “That can also go wrong 137 times.” In previous elections it did indeed happen that members of Parliament voted incorrectly, for example with a pen instead of a pencil, as a result of which parties missed out on a seat.

Make a deal

FVD leader Thierry Baudet said he spoke with PVV leader Geert Wilders about exchanging votes, but did not come to any agreements. JA21 still has a chance to win a fourth seat, but did not speak to PVV and FVD. Because BBB, JA21’s most important ally in the House of Representatives, has no votes to forgive, JA21 seems to rely on help from local factions or possibly 50Plus. Senator Annabel Nanninga doesn’t count herself rich yet. “The loot is not yet in, it will be nail biting until the last moment.”

The Frisian FNP of Sijbe Knol is popular with more parties. Just like local parties in other provinces. The local parties, united under the flag of Independent Politics Netherlands (OPNL), have had their own seat in the Senate for many years – hitherto known as the OSF fraction. The parties together in the provinces have more votes than necessary for one Senate seat. The surplus, converted to 0.3 seats, is worth a lot to other parties. This can, for example, help 50Plus on its way to a second seat. But the board of OPNL has decided not to participate in “deals” this time. Secretary Walter Lennartz says the local parties “don’t want to risk our one seat by giving away votes.”

Martin van Rooijen, senator and party leader of 50Plus, thinks otherwise. “In the past we have helped OPNL get their seat twice, so I assume that they will now also help us. We have agreements about that.”

Parties still have a few days to make a deal or change agreements. Deadline: Tuesday afternoon 3 p.m., when the members of Parliament have to make their choice in the voting booth at the provincial house.