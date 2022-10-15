From 14 to 28 october have prepared a series of activities to celebrate the bats, organized by the Secretary of Sustainable Development (SDS) of Morelos.

“Within the framework of International Bat Day, given the importance they have in our lives due to the environmental services they offer us by being pollinators, seed dispersers and pest controllers,” said José Luis Galindo, head of the SDR.

will be promoted on “Month of the bats in Morelos” with citizen participation to achieve more harmonious interactions between bats and humanity.

The participating bodies are: State Biodiversity Commission (Coesbio) and the General Directorate of Protected Natural Areas, academics from the Autonomous University of the State of Morelos (UAEM) and civil society.

It is necessary to insist on conservation, preservation and enhancement of bats and the systems where they live, since they are organisms that are highly pressured due to actions derived from human activity.

Workshops, talks, games, tours, virtual conferences and nights of batsopen to the general public.

The activities will be announced on social media and official sites of the SDS and Coesbio with the aim of preserving more than 50 species of bats distributed in different ecosystems.

The bats They are important and responsible for dispersing seeds and pollen, they are also pest controllers and thanks to them many foods and even spirits such as tequila are produced.

