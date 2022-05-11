Mother’s Day is so generous that even those who do not have, celebrate. Florestan.

There is no doubt that López Obrador maintains his unpredictability, which I just confirmed yesterday when he surprisingly announced that if Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela do not participate in the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles next month, neither will he, which I did not see coming. .

And it is that the day after his meeting in Havana, on Sunday, with President Miguel Díaz-Canel and Raúl Castro, yesterday morning they asked him about his attendance at that continental meeting if those governments do not go, and he revealed:

We are still going to define what our position is going to be on participation in the summit because we are proposing that no one be excluded, and suddenly he blurted out: I’m going to tell you ahead of time, if not everyone is invited I wouldn’t go, I’ll send a representative of the Mexican government. But he left the possibility of reaching an agreement because there is still time for the summit, one month. This coincides with what the White House spokeswoman declared yesterday, that the invitations have not yet been issued, but contrary to what Undersecretary of State Brian Nichols reiterated yesterday, that the governments of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela are out of the meeting.

This statement puts President López Obrador on one side, the three dictatorships, and not the rest of the democracies in the hemisphere, it was read yesterday in Washington.

We will see the consequences of this conditioning of the president of Mexico because if he prevails, he will have his costs above his personal considerations about who, before Joe Biden, is the president of the United States and above all, and worse for Mexico, in electoral times.

PATCHWORK

1. FREQUENT.- Ambassador Ken Salazar is going to be given a frequent visitor’s badge at the National Palace. Yesterday, after López Obrador’s challenge to Joe Biden, he was allowed to go to his office and the issue was his conditioning to attend the Summit of the Americas. When he left he said nothing

2. SENT.- They arrived in Mexico, sent by President Biden, the Assistant Secretary for International Narcotics Affairs, Todd Robinson, and the Assistant Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Serena Hoy. Their statement indicates that they come to highlight the urgent need for measures against the production and trafficking of fentanyl. The 4-T strategy has not convinced the White House and for those many visits; Y

3. DISCLOSURE.- The publication made by El País of the content of the third expert opinion of the DNV company on the root cause of the collapse of Line 12, led Claudia Sheinbaum to disqualify it and accuse it of illegalities and conflict of interest. This latest report points to supervision and maintenance as the root cause of the collapse, as previous ones had pointed to design and construction. The head of government said that today she will make it public. Let’s see.

