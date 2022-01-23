AC Milan and the Juventus they could not score in the star duel of the weekend of the 23rd round of Serie A and tied 0-0 at San Siro, this Sunday.

This tie means that Milan (now 3rd) is four points behind the leader, its neighbor Inter Milan, who on Saturday had beaten Unione Venezia (17th) in discount.

In addition, the ‘rossoneri’ see how they reach points and beat them in the standings Napoli (2nd), which this Sunday did not have any problem against the bottom team, Salernitana (4-1).

An advantage of four points over Naples and Milan that gives Inter peace of mind, which also has one game played less than its two pursuers, before the championship break due to international matches.

Wojciech Szczesny,, a wall

Before 5,000 spectators -the maximum authorized by the covid pandemic- at San Siro, Milan did not find the way to score and could not get even for the disappointment of their recent defeat on the same stage against La Spezia.

Milan also soon lost Zlatan Ibrahimovic, replaced before half an hour of play by Olivier Giroud. The veteran Swedish striker ended up putting an ice pack on his right Achilles tendon.

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was a wall for the hosts, responding well to attempts from Rafael Leao (20), Theo Hernández (63) and Giroud (69). In the opposite area, ‘Juve’ tried it, especially with chances from Álvaro Morata (50) and Weston McKennie (85), but the score remained unchanged throughout the duel.

Juventus, fifth, remains one point behind fourth place Atalanta, who on Saturday also drew 0-0 against Lazio (8th).

In Italy the top four qualify for the next Champions League, the basic goal for the Turinese, who had a lousy start to the season and have been climbing positions ever since.

January 23, 2022

The Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado played 65 minutes and left the field of play a little upset.

