And last month, the Taiwanese restaurant added a new dish to its menu, which is the famous “ramen” food in Japan topped with “isopod”, which is a species of crustacean with a somewhat fishy shape.

The restaurant “Ramen Boy” announced the dish on its Facebook page, which is ramen with steamed isopod with creamy chicken broth.

Pictures of ramen dishes with crocodile legs emerging spread on Taiwanese social media.

The dish must be ordered in advance, and its price is $ 48, and many visitors went to the restaurant and asked for the dish for the purpose of photographing it, not eating it.

The pictures received a lot of negative reactions because of their disgusting appearance.