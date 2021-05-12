With criticism of Mauricio Macri and the opposition, the Buenos Aires PJ defended the increase in public service rates and sent a message of support to President Alberto Fernández and Governor Axel Kicillof.

“The Argentina of the rates was left behind“says the document published this Wednesday.

In the text, the PJ argues that “the update of public service rates contemplates the reality of a government strategy that promotes sustainable human development, organized solidarity and an economy at the service of production and work “.

The statement of the Bonaertense PJ.

The increase in rates was the axis of the escalation of tension within the Government, after the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, tried unsuccessfully to displace the Undersecretary of Energy, Federico Basualdo.

“Our Government has not invented the pandemic, nor does it intend to impose a model of society behind the back of democratic legitimacy,” the text adds.

News in development.