With an order of “more debate” and “more unity”, and with a modern staging that even included the inclusive language on the screens at the time of singing the Peronist march, Alberto Fernández assumed the leadership of the Justicialista Party at the most tense moment of his administration, and after a weekend plagued of political speculation that also included the return of Mauricio Macri.

“We need more politics, more debate and more unity. We need that. I ask that with that vocation we continue together. That is why we want in this new stage that begins today in Peronism to summon everyone,” the President asked from the stage mounted on the field of the Defensores de Belgrano club in what was his formal inauguration as head of the Justicialista Party flanked by governors, trade unionists, mayors and leaders of La Cámpora. They were neither Maximum – about to assume in the Buenos Aires PJ – nor Cristina Kirchner, who usually escapes the Peronist liturgy: she does not need it to assert her leadership.

The act, in fact, was crossed by strong internal tensions that accumulated towards the weekend around the figure of the head of state and the power of the vice president. There were, in that sense, disturbing versions between Saturday and Sunday, reflected in various journalistic analyzes. “Science fiction,” replied the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, before getting under the main tribune of the club under Belgrano. He spoke of “expanding” and “unity”, the objectives with which Fernández will seek to get out of the internal political crisis sheltered in the governors, and under the umbrella of Peronism.

“We arrived with Cristina, with Sergio (Massa), with Máximo, with Axel (Kicillof), to put the country back on its feet. That is why we arrived. All united we will triumph, says our march. I don’t know who wrote that verse, but it was wise, “said the President, accompanied on stage by Juan Manzur, Kicillof, José Luis Gioja -who said goodbye to the leadership of the party-, Cristina Álvarez Rodríguez -the only speaker, in addition to the brand new holder of the PJ-, Analía Rach Quiroga and Lucía Corpacci.

It was the moment in which the President took the opportunity to charge against Mauricio Macri, who last week reappeared in public life with the presentation of his book “Primer Tiempo”, in an event that brought together all the variants of Together for Change .

“In the unit we are vaccinating all Argentines and all Argentines. While others get out of bed, zoom in and criticize us,” Fernández shot. He asked a collaborator for a sip of water, and continued: “And they write books, where they are not able to admit even close to the disaster they have committed.”

Since before 6 o’clock in the afternoon, mayors, a good part of the cabinet, had gathered on the “Dragon” court – the new Minister of Justice was not there. Martin Soria-, trade unionists and leaders from all over the country who will make up the new PJ council starting this Monday.

The mayors of Greater Buenos Aires were located to the right of the stage. The ministers, on the other side. Fernández arrived after 6:30 with his partner, Fabiola Yanez, and the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello, by car from the Quinta de Olivos. The president took about 10 minutes to talk about football and Buenos Aires politics with the host leadership. Marcelo Achile, president of Defensores, gave Fernández a plaque and a shirt at the club’s secretariat. The President then went into the changing room, and the governor Kicillof and the minister repeated the same ritual. Sergio Berni, which reappeared after last week’s hard crossings with its national counterpart (see box).

Some time before, the ministers had entered the playing field Eduardo “Wado” by Pedro and Carla Vizzotti: They came from Ezeiza, to receive another shipment of Sputnik V vaccines. The vaccination plan reveals the Government.

The President then waited alone at the mouth of the tunnel, under the stalls, until the presenter summoned him to the stage where the five brand-new presidents of the PJ and Gioja were waiting. Fernández then walked only the thirty meters to meet them.

At the end, he called everyone to sing the march. The lights went out, and the screens lit up the stage, with a more modern aesthetic than usual. Then the floodlights were turned on again, but after a few minutes the playing field was dark again. A situation that was not in the plans.

Sergio Berni reappeared

Sergio Berni was one of the last to enter the field of play. And he did it together with Axel Kicillof, in what was a show of support from the Buenos Aires governor to his Minister of Security who, towards the weekend, had starred in the most critical chapter of the relationship with his partner Sabina Frederic and his second, Eduardo Villalba , during the staging for the appearance of baby M., in Luján.

Berni, who assumed this Monday as titular councilor of the PJ, nor did he cross paths with his national colleague, who for a few long minutes talked away, in a low voice and alone with Santiago Cafiero in the middle of the field, minutes before the act begins. Like Kicillof, the Buenos Aires minister greeted a good part of those present, and even took selfies with several of them.